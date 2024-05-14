Famous for its beer, bacon and butter, Denmark’s agricultural sector accounts for 3 percent of the national GDP and 12 percent of exports, and employs 8.5 percent of the country’s total labor force. Agriculture is Denmark’s largest industry, but to remain competitive in an increasingly globalized market, Danish farming processes must become more efficient and more profitable.

Peter Enevoldsen, Head of IT at SEGES, begins: “Our primary objective is to safeguard the future of the Danish agricultural and food industry, and give Danish farmers a global competitive advantage. To do this, we provide farmers with the information needed to run their businesses more profitably.”

SEGES collects huge volumes of data from farmers across the country, covering everything from crop and livestock production, environment and climate, to accounting and financial expenditure.

“We were already analyzing this data to help identify best practices, but we knew that we were just scratching the surface,” says Peter Enevoldsen. “We were certain that this data held the keys to fine-tuning farming processes and sharpening the competitiveness of Danish agriculture.”

With different departments handling different data sets, SEGES struggled to gain a unified overview of its data. Peter Enevoldsen comments: “We were unable to provide farmers with ‘360-degree’ advice, as we simply did not understand the relationships between different sets of data from different parts of the organization. We wanted to know how weather conditions might affect the quality of cow’s milk, for example. All of the data was there, but we didn’t have a good way to bring it together.”