To advance its digital ambitions, stc partnered with IBM Consulting® to design a hybrid cloud target architecture anchored in platform engineering principles for scalability and resilience. IBM mobilized a cross-functional team of architects, consultants, program managers and telecom-focused SMEs to lead transformation across key workstreams. The transformation included hybrid cloud platform design, application modernization for the cloud, infrastructure cost optimization and enhancement of disaster recovery (DR) capabilities.

The hybrid cloud platform engagement began with a co-creation workshop, during which the team conducted an assessment of the current cloud landscape, including private cloud and its underlying infrastructure. They identified several gaps and challenges, which were prioritized based on business needs. Using these insights, along with global trends and industry best practices, a target state and transformation roadmap were defined.

The key component of the target architecture is the control plane, built on platform engineering principles. This approach enables unified policies, automated infrastructure provisioning and standardized operational governance.

New technological capabilities were proposed as part of the hybrid cloud target architecture, including Multi Cloud Management Platform (MCMP), FinOps, DevSecOps, AIOps, cloud foundation, sustainability and DR.

The application cloudification engagement began with a collaborative discovery process where the teams built a detailed view of stc’s IT landscape. All applications were evaluated using BlueCat and ICCA tools, leading to the development of a tailored roadmap—including cloud dispositions—and a scalable target architecture to balance performance, compliance and growth.

Aimed at reducing both capital expenditure (CapEx) and operating expenditure (OpEx), stc and IBM undertook a comprehensive infrastructure cost optimization initiative. This revealed long-standing pressures related to hardware maintenance, vendor lock-in, reliance on proprietary databases, inefficiencies in virtualization and limited scalability. To address these issues, stc and IBM developed a governance framework along with executable plans.

Resilience was as important as scale and efficiency. To deliver that, IBM and stc developed a target DR blueprint, which included a comprehensive study of DR capabilities and guidelines, and a governance framework to enable DR and business continuity plans for stc applications. Architectural assessments were conducted across applications, infrastructure and network layers to facilitate adherence to guidelines and regulatory compliance. With clearly defined test scenarios and architectural validation, stc strengthened its ability to protect critical business services while ensuring continuity and readiness across the enterprise.

IBM and stc fostered a culture of co-creation, ensuring leadership alignment, seamless knowledge transfer and sustained momentum across workstreams. This collaborative approach significantly enhanced the business continuity of mission-critical applications and enabled more effective and timely response strategies.