However, until recently, this dominance did not extend through key channels of Samsung’s sales structure — its South Korean e-commerce platforms.

For years, Samsung built and operated a portfolio of websites to market its wide variety of products directly to consumers, businesses and employees. Each website was managed by a different vendor organization. But as the websites grew and offered more product categories and items, so did the cost and complexity of managing these platforms.

In addition, the performance of the business-to-employee (B2E) website was not meeting expectations. “The Samsung employee e-mall was very slow and clumsy to navigate,” says Minjung Kim, E-store Planning Member at Samsung. “In fact, it was hard to say that the site actually was an e-commerce mall. Basic operations such as changing banners and registering products required too much lead time. And in the case of our B2B site, we also had issues with paying commission fees because the site was hosted by a third party.”

“Our goal was to increase the revenue generated by our e-commerce sites by improving the customer experience,” says Daeho Na, Platform Team Member at Samsung. “The legacy systems were not able to meet the expectations of our South Korean users, so our team decided to build a brand new, unified digital e-commerce platform.”