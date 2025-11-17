Automation cuts cycle times and drives productivity in claims processing
A leading insurance claims administrator was struggling to keep pace with rising volumes of claims while using a manual, paper-heavy process. Employees spent hours reviewing documents, rekeying data and navigating outdated systems—processing only 15 claims per day. In an industry where speed and accuracy are critical, this bottleneck threatened growth and competitiveness.
With rising customer expectations and operational costs, the insurer needed a scalable solution to cut turnaround times and free employees to focus on higher-value work. The mandate was clear: modernization wasn’t just optional—it was essential.
To modernize their claims process, the insurer partnered with Salient Process, an IBM® Gold Business Partner, to implement tailored automation and AI solutions. Salient worked closely with the client to map workflows, identify automation opportunities and ensure a smooth rollout.
Salient implemented the IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology, which helped eliminate repetitive tasks, and the IBM Business Automation Workflow platform, which digitized and streamlined employee processes. Additionally, the IBM watsonx.ai® suite of AI solutions helped the insurer leverage large language models (LLMs) to extract data from complex content-heavy documents.
The result? A shift to intelligent automation—powered by the insurer’s business acumen, Salient Process’s expertise and IBM’s technology—that reduced errors and transformed claims handling into a faster, smarter and more scalable operation.
“By integrating IBM RPA, Business Automation Workflow and IBM watsonx, the client went from processing 15 claims per day to up to 288—achieving a 20x productivity boost and a 4x faster cycle time,” said French.
Intelligent document processing helped the insurer scale operations and exceed growth targets ahead of schedule. Streamlined workflows and faster turnaround have improved customer satisfaction and given the insurer a competitive edge.
Today, Salient Process remains a trusted partner as the insurer explores new digital innovations built with IBM automation and AI solutions.
Founded in 2011 and based in Cheyenne, WY, Salient Process is a business automation services firm helping organizations streamline operations and align process outcomes with organizational goals. They offer process-first AI, process mapping, mining, decision management, RPA and workflow automation to drive efficiency and cost savings. Salient partners with clients to deliver tailored solutions that automate claims processing and enable scalable growth.
