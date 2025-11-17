A leading insurance claims administrator was struggling to keep pace with rising volumes of claims while using a manual, paper-heavy process. Employees spent hours reviewing documents, rekeying data and navigating outdated systems—processing only 15 claims per day. In an industry where speed and accuracy are critical, this bottleneck threatened growth and competitiveness.

With rising customer expectations and operational costs, the insurer needed a scalable solution to cut turnaround times and free employees to focus on higher-value work. The mandate was clear: modernization wasn’t just optional—it was essential.