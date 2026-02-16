ROX Hi-Tech and IBM deliver secure, scalable disaster recovery on IBM Power Virtual Server
A global manufacturing organization running mission‑critical SAP HANA workloads experienced a prolonged on‑premises production outage that disrupted operations and raised serious concerns around business continuity. In an industry where downtime directly impacts productivity, revenue, and customer commitments, leadership recognized the need to strengthen disaster recovery (DR) capabilities.
Beyond restoring confidence, the organization needed a DR solution that complied with industry standards, minimized risk, and avoided costly re‑platforming or architectural changes. Traditional approaches were capital‑intensive, slow to deploy, and lacked the flexibility required to support future growth. The challenge was clear: improve resilience and recovery speed for SAP HANA while controlling costs and ensuring long‑term scalability.
IBM worked with ROX Hi-Tech Ltd to architect and deploy a combination of IBM Power and storage solutions that strengthened business continuity through reliable failover, while de-risking disaster recovery without re-platforming or re-architecting existing environments.
ROX Hi-Tech spearheaded the transformation through a series of structured, in-depth technical workshops spanning infrastructure, SAP applications, and security, enabling strong stakeholder alignment and confidence on recovery objectives. A proof of concept on IBM Power® Virtual Server, complemented by detailed capability demonstrations, validated the platform’s resilience, performance, and seamless integration readiness. In parallel, ROX Hi-Tech designed a robust SAP HANA disaster recovery architecture on PowerVS for heterogeneous environments, with early and active engagement of SAP subject-matter experts to ensure full alignment with core ERP processes.
The solution modernized the client’s disaster recovery approach by deploying resilient infrastructure on IBM Power Virtual Server and implementing SAP HANA native replication to enable continuous data synchronization and rapid recovery across environments.
IBM Cloud® Object Storage was integrated to provide a secure, scalable repository for backup and recovery data, strengthening data protection and supporting reliable restoration during disaster scenarios.The disaster recovery framework was seamlessly integrated with SAP systems hosted on PowerVS, enabling a robust, standards-aligned business continuity foundation.
The move also enabled a shift from capital-intensive infrastructure to an OpEx-based cloud model, while providing access to 250+ IBM Cloud services to support future scalability and innovation. Through this collaborative partnership, IBM and ROX Hi-Tech delivered a secure, future-ready disaster recovery solution that differentiated against alternative cloud platforms.
Following the transformation, the organization significantly strengthened its business continuity and disaster recovery posture for mission-critical workloads. The modernized environment reduced downtime risks by up to 80% and improved system performance by 30%, enabling more reliable operations and faster recovery during disruptions.
Beyond resilience and performance, the solution established a scalable, secure, and future-ready IT foundation to support long-term growth. By adopting an OpEx-based cloud model on IBM Power Virtual Server, the organization improved cost flexibility while gaining access to a broad ecosystem of IBM Cloud services. With automated recovery, improved governance, and enterprise-grade reliability now in place, the client is better positioned to adapt to evolving business demands and scale with confidence, supported by the ongoing partnership between IBM and ROX Hi-Tech.
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd. is a strategic IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, SAP, cloud, and network and security solutions. Founded in India, the company partners with global enterprises across industries to design, deploy, and manage resilient, future-ready IT environments, leveraging industry-leading technologies from IBM and SAP.
IBM Power Virtual Server provides secure, scalable infrastructure-as-a-service for running mission-critical workloads in the cloud. It enables hybrid cloud adoption, rapid workload migration, and resilient disaster recovery while maintaining consistency with on-premises IBM Power environments.
