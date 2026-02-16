IBM worked with ROX Hi-Tech Ltd to architect and deploy a combination of IBM Power and storage solutions that strengthened business continuity through reliable failover, while de-risking disaster recovery without re-platforming or re-architecting existing environments.

ROX Hi-Tech spearheaded the transformation through a series of structured, in-depth technical workshops spanning infrastructure, SAP applications, and security, enabling strong stakeholder alignment and confidence on recovery objectives. A proof of concept on IBM Power® Virtual Server, complemented by detailed capability demonstrations, validated the platform’s resilience, performance, and seamless integration readiness. In parallel, ROX Hi-Tech designed a robust SAP HANA disaster recovery architecture on PowerVS for heterogeneous environments, with early and active engagement of SAP subject-matter experts to ensure full alignment with core ERP processes.

The solution modernized the client’s disaster recovery approach by deploying resilient infrastructure on IBM Power Virtual Server and implementing SAP HANA native replication to enable continuous data synchronization and rapid recovery across environments.

IBM Cloud® Object Storage was integrated to provide a secure, scalable repository for backup and recovery data, strengthening data protection and supporting reliable restoration during disaster scenarios.The disaster recovery framework was seamlessly integrated with SAP systems hosted on PowerVS, enabling a robust, standards-aligned business continuity foundation.

The move also enabled a shift from capital-intensive infrastructure to an OpEx-based cloud model, while providing access to 250+ IBM Cloud services to support future scalability and innovation. Through this collaborative partnership, IBM and ROX Hi-Tech delivered a secure, future-ready disaster recovery solution that differentiated against alternative cloud platforms.