The cost of hiring a lawyer in Germany can be prohibitive, especially for small business owners without legal insurance. Nevertheless, a huge unmet demand exists for legal advice related to contracts, property law, family law and other common issues.

The question of cost transparency further inhibits the decision to seek legal advice — how much will the legal bill be when the meter stops running?

Wanting to improve access to legal services in Germany and seeing the internet as a platform to achieve this goal, lawyer and QNC cofounder Michael Friedmann launched www.123recht.de (123 Law), Germany’s first website designed to help consumers find lawyers and estimate legal costs, in 2000. In 2004, Friedmann introduced www.frag-einen-anwalt.de (Ask A Lawyer), a website that enabled consumers to engage lawyers online and get legal advice at a low flat rate per consultation.

In the years that followed, QNC welcomed millions of online visitors and compiled a formidable database of over 180,000 frequently asked questions vetted by experienced lawyers. To extend the value of this legal database, QNC wanted to start a new service to provide low-cost legal services to small businesses on a monthly subscription basis. But a huge technical barrier stood in the way. If they used conventional “keyword” search tools, QNC-contracted lawyers would take a significant amount of time to find answers to client questions. These time-intensive searches would make the subscription cost too high to be commercially viable for the small business market.

While wrestling with this problem, Friedmann attended a legal tech conference where he found out that IBM had recently completed a German language version of its Watson™ AI toolset. “The IBM representative told me, ‘your content is just what Watson was invented for. You are answering questions and Watson finds questions to answer,’” Friedmann says. “QNC is, in fact, doing legal Jeopardy.”