As part of their digital transformation journey, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) sought to modernize their IT infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, streamline banking services and ensure security and compliance. The bank’s existing IT environment was built on IBM® App Connect Enterprise (ACE). However, as technology evolved, QDB recognized the need to transition to a more modern, cloud-native and API-driven architecture.

The bank prioritized optimizing integration, monitoring and resource management to improve application reliability, reduce operational overhead and drive innovation. The goal was to implement a solution that could support containerized applications, enabling agility and scalability while maintaining robust security standards.