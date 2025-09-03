Qatar Development Bank accelerates digital transformation

Seamless banking enabled by robust integration

Transitioning to digital modernization

As part of their digital transformation journey, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) sought to modernize their IT infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, streamline banking services and ensure security and compliance. The bank’s existing IT environment was built on IBM® App Connect Enterprise (ACE). However, as technology evolved, QDB recognized the need to transition to a more modern, cloud-native and API-driven architecture.

The bank prioritized optimizing integration, monitoring and resource management to improve application reliability, reduce operational overhead and drive innovation. The goal was to implement a solution that could support containerized applications, enabling agility and scalability while maintaining robust security standards.
35,000 API calls handled per day 1,773 milliseconds average API response time
Modernizing banking with cloud-native solutions

QDB embarked on a modernization journey, leveraging IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration (CP4I), IBM Instana® and IBM Turbonomic® to enhance their digital banking infrastructure.

  • Cloud Pak for Integration (CP4I) became the core integration platform, seamlessly routing mobile and internet banking transactions through IBM API Connect® and ACE. IBM API Connect secured all APIs using Open Authorization (OAuth), while ACE enriched and orchestrated incoming requests to meet system requirements.
  • Instana® delivered end-to-end monitoring with real-time visibility across the bank’s IT infrastructure. With AI-powered root cause analysis, the bank resolved issues quickly, ensuring minimal service disruptions.
  • Turbonomic optimized application resource management, dynamically allocating CPU, memory and storage to ensure peak performance, while minimizing costs.

Together, these solutions helped modernize QDB’s operations, offering a scalable, secure and efficient banking experience.
Achieving operational excellence and customer satisfaction

The collaboration with IBM empowered QDB to significantly enhance their digital banking services, improve customer experiences and drive operational efficiency.

  • Seamless transactions: CP4I enabled smooth and secure processing of financial transactions for millions of users, solidifying the bank’s reputation for reliability. As part of this modernization, QDB successfully migrated 164 APIs using API Connect and 65 ACE applications, supporting 22 business-critical applications across the platform.
  • Proactive issue resolution: Instana helped reduce downtime through real-time monitoring and AI-driven troubleshooting, improving service continuity. The system now handles an average of 35,000 API calls per day with an average response time of 1,773 milliseconds, ensuring high performance and responsiveness at scale.
  • Optimized resources: Turbonomic helped cut operational costs by automating resource management, ensuring scalability to meet demand surges. The solution has helped QDB maintain consistent service quality while maximizing infrastructure efficiency.

These advancements have positioned QDB as a leader in digital banking, helping them provide exceptional experiences to their customers and setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency in the financial sector.
About Qatar Development Bank

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a financial institution based in Doha, Qatar, dedicated to driving economic diversification and supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the region. Founded in 1997, QDB provides innovative financial and advisory solutions to empower entrepreneurs and businesses. With a focus on fostering sustainable development, the bank serves a wide range of customers across various industries, contributing to Qatar’s vision of a knowledge-based economy.

 Solution components IBM Instana® IBM® Turbonomic® IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration
