All businesses run on data, but many organizations struggle to obtain crucial insights. It’s a common story: All departments need up-to-date, accurate data to make the right tactical and strategic decisions. However, most team members lack the required technical skills. Reaching out to the data team to request a report means waiting days or even weeks, as the task keeps getting pushed to the back of the line of an already overworked team. In this reality, departments need to make a difficult choice. They can either wait for the data, which may result in missed opportunities and potential oversights, or push forward without the data, making decisions based on intuition and gut feelings.
Relying on the data team as a go-between for BI reporting is frustrating for business users and data teams alike, especially when data is distributed across multiple repositories and represented in different ways on each system. Valuable data insights remain untapped and underutilized in decision-making processes, reducing competitiveness and agility.
At Pyramid Analytics, we’re always looking for innovative solutions to our clients’ biggest challenges. With the rise of large-language models (LLMs) and generative AI (gen AI), we saw an opportunity to transform the way business users engage with data.
That’s why we created Generative Business Intelligence (GenBI): a revolutionary AI-powered solution that allows non-technical users to describe their analytics needs in their own words and get insights and data visualizations for sophisticated requests within seconds.
After some initial discovery sessions with the IBM® Sales and IBM Build Lab teams, we decided to add IBM watsonx.ai™ to our stack. IBM ran a full-day workshop in our offices to help the team get up to speed with the product. This was useful in building a connection between our teams and we continued to collaborate with experts from the IBM Build Lab team in the early stages of our project.
The capabilities of IBM watsonx™ to understand natural language, whether it’s written or spoken, enable Pyramid to interpret user intent, even when the question is presented in non-technical terms or vague language.
The result is that users benefit from an expert data analyst who’s available 24 hours a day and can respond to even the most complicated questions in under 30 seconds.
While we developed GenBI to be LLM-agnostic, we had several compelling reasons to include watsonx.ai. One of the key advantages is that watsonx can be deployed on-premises or in a private cloud, enabling a private, sandboxed environment while keeping source data highly secure.
Through our collaboration with IBM, we’ve already started delivering outstanding results for our customers. GenBI dramatically increases data adoption rates by even the least technical users, providing higher ROI and more business value. It also frees up the data teams to pursue significant strategic projects instead of grunt work.
We see IBM as a major player in the gen AI space, and our journey with the watsonx platform is just beginning.
GenBI is going to revolutionize analytics, democratize data, and bring valuable insights to all members of an organization and we’ll continue to use the power of watsonx.ai to get us there.
Pyramid Analytics (link resides outside of ibm.com) empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. Pyramid’s business and decision intelligence platform empowers business users to quickly and easily analyze complex datasets without external technical support. By leveraging AI and advanced analytics, the company transforms raw data into actionable insights, helping businesses make informed, data-driven decisions that can accelerate growth and boost efficiency.
About the author
Avi Perez is the CTO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics. In addition to driving the company’s long-term technology roadmap, Avi oversees corporate strategy and all aspects of the company’s R&D efforts. Before Pyramid, Avi co-founded Urix, a U.S.-based informatics company and became an industry authority on the latest advances in online analytics.
