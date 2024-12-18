At Pyramid Analytics, we’re always looking for innovative solutions to our clients’ biggest challenges. With the rise of large-language models (LLMs) and generative AI (gen AI), we saw an opportunity to transform the way business users engage with data.

That’s why we created Generative Business Intelligence (GenBI): a revolutionary AI-powered solution that allows non-technical users to describe their analytics needs in their own words and get insights and data visualizations for sophisticated requests within seconds.

After some initial discovery sessions with the IBM® Sales and IBM Build Lab teams, we decided to add IBM watsonx.ai™ to our stack. IBM ran a full-day workshop in our offices to help the team get up to speed with the product. This was useful in building a connection between our teams and we continued to collaborate with experts from the IBM Build Lab team in the early stages of our project.

The capabilities of IBM watsonx™ to understand natural language, whether it’s written or spoken, enable Pyramid to interpret user intent, even when the question is presented in non-technical terms or vague language.

The result is that users benefit from an expert data analyst who’s available 24 hours a day and can respond to even the most complicated questions in under 30 seconds.