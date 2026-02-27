Delivering trusted real-time transaction alerts with a scalable event-driven backbone
PVcomBank is one of Vietnam’s leading commercial banks, serving millions through mobile and digital channels. As digital transaction volumes grew, its semi-real-time notification architecture could not scale reliably, especially during peak transaction periods. Delays in transaction alerts, balance updates, and service notifications created customer experience and trust risks, making real-time integration critical during peak banking activity. Limited scalability made demand spikes difficult to manage, and legacy systems constrained alert personalization and customer preference handling. In a regulated banking environment, PVcomBank needed an enterprise-grade, event-driven integration capability to process millions of banking events per day, standardize integration across systems, and enable near real-time communications with resilience and compliance.
To address these challenges, PVcomBank adopted IBM Event Automation to create a centralized, event-driven integration layer for real-time banking notifications. IBM Event Streams was used to process high volumes of transaction events from core banking systems, while IBM MQ supported guaranteed delivery where required.
Rather than managing open-source Kafka independently, PVcomBank selected IBM Event Automation for its enterprise-grade scalability, governance, security, and operational reliability, reducing platform overhead in a regulated banking environment.
The architecture centralized notification orchestration, enabling prioritization of critical alerts and reliable delivery during peak periods. IBM Event Automation now connects core banking platforms and digital channels, supporting current workloads and future real-time risk, fraud, and AI-driven banking use cases.
With IBM Event Automation, PVcomBank now processes approximately 5 million transaction and service notifications per day with near real-time delivery. Notification delays and error rates have been significantly reduced, even during peak transaction periods, improving customer trust and satisfaction.
The bank has also streamlined operations by reducing the time required to scale its notification infrastructure from weeks to hours. A standardized, event-driven integration backbone now supports consistent performance across banking systems while providing the flexibility to introduce new real-time services.
By adopting IBM Event Automation, PVcomBank has strengthened the resilience of its digital banking infrastructure and established a foundation for expanding event-driven use cases, including real-time risk monitoring, fraud detection signals, and AI-driven customer analytics.
PVcomBank is a Vietnamese commercial bank, offering a wide range of financial services. It has total assets of nearly VND100,000 billion and charter capital of VND9,000 billion. With a network of 113 transaction offices across major provinces in Vietnam, it caters to enterprises in the Oil and Gas, power, and infrastructure sectors, providing services to both personal and corporate customers.
