To address these challenges, PVcomBank adopted IBM Event Automation to create a centralized, event-driven integration layer for real-time banking notifications. IBM Event Streams was used to process high volumes of transaction events from core banking systems, while IBM MQ supported guaranteed delivery where required.

Rather than managing open-source Kafka independently, PVcomBank selected IBM Event Automation for its enterprise-grade scalability, governance, security, and operational reliability, reducing platform overhead in a regulated banking environment.

The architecture centralized notification orchestration, enabling prioritization of critical alerts and reliable delivery during peak periods. IBM Event Automation now connects core banking platforms and digital channels, supporting current workloads and future real-time risk, fraud, and AI-driven banking use cases.