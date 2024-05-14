The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust is a regional health organization made up of four hospital sites and a neuro rehabilitation unit in England. It recently became part of the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust. The organization employs around 20,000 staff providing a range of community and hospital services to over one million people across Bury, Oldham, Rochdale and Salford, as well as providing more specialist care to patients across Greater Manchester and beyond.

Jav Yaqub, Head of Infrastructure at the Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, says, "The Trust's mission statement is to provide the very best care to each patient on every occasion. To empower our staff of 20,000 people to deliver on this promise, my team is tasked with ensuring that the systems they rely on for everything from diagnostic information to prescribing drugs run smoothly."

With the storage infrastructure underpinning these systems already at capacity and fast-approaching end of life, the Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust was under pressure to find an alternative storage platform fast. Moreover, the Trust sought a low-risk migration path to prevent unscheduled downtime.

"We have a complex SQL environment which is predominantly six corporate SQL clusters each hosting multiple SQL instances and thousands of databases," explains the Trust's Technical Architect, Imran Bashir. "These run the Trust's critical clinical systems and are required to be available 24/7 so, a straightforward SQL migration seemed to be out of the question. Our goal was to find a route to a new storage platform that didn't require us to reconfigure our legacy SQL environment, as that would potentially entail systems being offline for days at a time. This was unacceptable to the Clinical teams, as it would put patient care at risk."

He continues, "With a data center move on the horizon and the legacy storage getting less stable by the day, we had to move quickly. The stakes were high: we knew that if we got it wrong, we could leave four major hospitals out of action for weeks."