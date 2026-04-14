Bringing balance to healthcare workforce planning

France’s healthcare system is facing a deep operational crisis. 99% of public hospitals and senior care facilities report an inability to meet their staffing needs. At the same time, only 15% of healthcare workers feel they have a healthy work-life balance.

Under this mounting strain, effective scheduling has become critical for employee well-being and system stability. Well-designed rosters allow healthcare facilities to manage patient volumes effectively and support timely access to care, while reducing stress for caregivers.

However, the architects of these schedules face a tough task. They must distribute shifts as equitably as possible, while respecting individual preferences and meeting operational demands. They must also respect strict European regulations governing working hours, rest periods between shifts, and limits on night work.

With many hospitals relying on manual, spreadsheet-based planning, it takes considerable time and effort to create balanced schedules. Any scheduling gaps must be filled with expensive overtime hours, straining already limited budgets and contributing to caregiver burnout.

This complex web was precisely what OPTACARE aimed to untangle. Founded to help care facilities solve their toughest efficiency challenges, the health tech startup was determined to transform the burden of planning into a source of efficiency and stability.