Building a strong foundation for intelligent operations

With IBM and BlueIT, Oiki transforms order management into a seamless, AI-powered system built for scale.
In a market driven by precision and speed, even small inefficiencies can have big consequences. Oiki, a leading producer and distributor of stainless steels and special alloys, realized its order management process needed sharpening to support strategic engagement rather than being bogged down by administrative steps. Most customer orders arrived via email, requiring sales representatives to manually interpret messages and search internal systems for details. This repetitive workflow consumed valuable time and delayed responses, limiting scalability and customer satisfaction.
While the process posed no immediate operational risk, it represented a missed opportunity for efficiency and growth. The opportunity was clear: transform a manual process into a streamlined, intelligent workflow that improves efficiency and elevates the client experience.
To modernize its order management process, Oiki partnered with IBM and BlueIT, an IBM Business Partner to build an AI-powered solution leveraging the watsonx ecosystem. Built on IBM® watsonx.ai®, an AI development studio and powered by the the IBM Granite® large language model (LLM), the solution extracted critical details like product codes and quantities from email orders. This capability was integrated into OIKI’s workflows through IBM Cloud, ensuring scalability and secure connectivity with existing ERP and document databases.
The solution also incorporated dedicated modules for data management and governance, ensuring automation was both trustworthy and compliant. An AI Agent, built with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® interpreted intent, validated data, and triggered downstream actions. Combined with BlueIT’s AI Accelerator methodology and Microsoft Teams integration, the solution created an automated environment. This shift moved the sales team from manual data organization to strategic engagement, enabling faster responses and laying the foundation for broader AI adoption across Oiki’s business.
The AI-powered solution introduced a semi-automated order intake process that replaced time-consuming manual work. Sales reps now upload incoming emails to a dedicated interface where the system analyzes messages, identifies intent, and extracts key details. This shift freed the team from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on value-added activities like crafting tailored offers and validating orders. Internal workflows became more efficient, and response times improved significantly, enhancing the overall customer experience.
Average processing time dropped from 30 minutes to 12—a 60% reduction. Bid management saw time savings of up to 180 minutes per day, with further gains upwards of 45% expected as ERP integration advances. Beyond measurable efficiencies, the solution improved accuracy and consistency, empowering the team to deliver faster, more reliable service. These changes strengthen client relationships and position Oiki to scale its operations confidently while looking ahead to expand AI into additional workflows for even greater business impact.
Oiki Acciai Inossidabili SpA, founded in 1966 and based in Parma, Italy, is a leading producer and distributor of stainless steels and special alloys. For over 50 years, Oiki has specialized in processing and delivering stainless steel in various forms, including castings, sheets, bars, tubes, and angles, serving industrial clients across Europe.
BlueIT is an IT services provider and benefit company headquartered in Italy that is on a mission to safely accelerate its clients’ digital transformation journeys through its digital solutions, cybersecurity services and cognitive managed services.
Explore how IBM enables faster, smarter order management with watsonx Orchestrate
© Copyright IBM Corporation March, 2026.
IBM, the IBM logo, and IBM Cloud, IBM Granite, IBM watsonx.ai, IBM watsonx Orchestrate are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.