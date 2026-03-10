Building a strong foundation for intelligent operations

In a market driven by precision and speed, even small inefficiencies can have big consequences. Oiki, a leading producer and distributor of stainless steels and special alloys, realized its order management process needed sharpening to support strategic engagement rather than being bogged down by administrative steps. Most customer orders arrived via email, requiring sales representatives to manually interpret messages and search internal systems for details. This repetitive workflow consumed valuable time and delayed responses, limiting scalability and customer satisfaction.

While the process posed no immediate operational risk, it represented a missed opportunity for efficiency and growth. The opportunity was clear: transform a manual process into a streamlined, intelligent workflow that improves efficiency and elevates the client experience.