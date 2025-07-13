To address their challenges, NHS England collaborated with IBM to enhance the NHS App, hosted on Microsoft Azure. Their approach centered on creating a seamless, patient-centric experience while also alleviating pressure on frontline staff.

The partnership delivered enhanced features for patients, from medicine management, secure messaging and appointment booking to access to test results. These functionalities empower patients to take control of their healthcare, reducing reliance on traditional channels such as phone calls and in-person visits. For example, patients can now order repeat prescriptions with a few taps, saving time and improving adherence to treatment plans. Both teams also harnessed the capabilities of Adobe Target for A/B testing, enabling data-driven decisions and continuous improvement in the NHS App's design and functionality.

To scale the NHS App’s impact, IBM’s product engineering and design team integrated over 15 new suppliers through a streamlined process, expanding national coverage of core services and adding new capabilities. A redesigned user interface and navigation made the NHS App more intuitive, ensuring patients could easily find and use the services they needed.

Bringing their expertise in product engineering to the forefront, IBM helped NHS England establish a product operating model that prioritized continuous improvement. Automated roadmaps, consolidated backlogs and a robust measurement framework allowed for performance tracking while aligning the evolution of the app with NHS England’s goals. This product-centric approach ensured that enhancements delivered measurable value, whether by improving patient satisfaction or reducing operational costs.

IBM’s unique capabilities in product engineering and design and healthcare innovation proved instrumental throughout the transformation. By combining technical expertise with a deep understanding of patient needs, IBM helped NHS England create a sustainable digital service that could adapt to the evolving demands on the healthcare service.