The National Agency for Education (NAE) is a public administration body established by the Ministry of Education, Sport, and Science of the Republic of Lithuania. The Agency manages education within the country through efforts such as ensuring inclusive educational practices, organizing professional development programs for teachers, assessing student performance, and more.

As part of its responsibilities, the NAE collects school management reports to monitor the state of education for each school, municipality, and at the national level. Every year, around 3,000 new reports are submitted, containing a mix of structured and unstructured data and stored in a wide variety of file types. Just extracting raw data from each report, which is 10 pages long on average, took around four hours of manual labor—a completely unsustainable workload for the NAE.

In parallel, the NAE found it difficult to compare the reports with other data such as student registration rates and funding, which made it hard to gain a holistic overview of school performance. Aiming to give education leaders more time to review results and create data-driven policy recommendations, the Agency sought a document ingestion and analysis automation solution.