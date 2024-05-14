Since 2016, msg has grown from 3,500 people to a workforce of 8,000 today. That level of expansion led to the eight-strong HR recruitment team having to fulfil hundreds of positions annually and manage an average of 1,000 applicants a month.

It’s a complicated task, made even more complex as HR recruitment is centralized within the business. The process involves finding and placing qualified candidates in roles across the entire group of companies, which together offer a holistic service spectrum of creative, strategic consulting and intelligent, sustainable and value-added IT solutions.



Having built an excellent reputation as an industry specialist over the past 40 years, it is important for msg to maintain its position. It does so by recruiting people with appropriate expertise and precisely placing them in roles chosen from a wide variety of IT, consulting, entry-level and managerial positions across industries. These industries include automotive, financial services, food, insurance, life science and healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, telecommunications, travel and logistics, as well as utilities.



“We have a lot of business units with a lot of open positions,” says Holger Hornik, Head of the AI and Data Analytics business unit at msg. “In our complex business, it was a difficult task to match the right candidates to the appropriate positions.”



Part of the challenge was that each applicant’s CV was manually reviewed and matched against a database of hundreds of open positions. This was a time-consuming activity that slowed the application process for recruiters and job seekers alike. Additionally, with several similar openings across different business units, matching a candidate with the perfect role was susceptible to human misjudgment.



Christian Hertlein, Lead Consultant for msg, explains: “There may be an opening for a ‘Watson senior consultant’ in one business unit, while another division is looking for a ‘Watson senior solution consultant.’ The difficulty for the recruitment team was deciding which department is sent the applicant’s CV.”



In addition, the team had to deal with hundreds of phone calls from candidates asking for updates on their applications.



With msg growing by thousands of employees each year, the traditional recruitment method was proving to be inefficient for the forward-thinking company. According to Hertlein, msg had two choices: “We could expand the HR recruitment team and keep doing business the same way. Or, we could focus on new technologies to shift some of the work to the applicants—and get better information and better CV matching, while doing it all faster.”

