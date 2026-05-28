MONO-X modernizes IT for AI-driven innovation

MONO-X is a Japan‑based technology company and IBM Business Partner that supports enterprises modernizing mission‑critical systems while maintaining business continuity. As customer demand for cloud migration and AI‑driven innovation increased, MONO-X recognized the need to deliver a more agile, resilient and sustainable modernization approach for organizations running IBM i workloads.

Many of MONO-X’s customers relied on long‑standing on‑premises infrastructure that limited agility, required manual operations and made knowledge transfer increasingly difficult. To support modernization—while preserving the value of existing IBM i assets—customers needed a secure cloud foundation that could reduce operational complexity and enable faster adoption of AI technologies. Without such an approach, rising infrastructure costs and operational risk could hinder innovation and future growth.