MONO-X modernizes IT for AI-driven innovation

Using IBM Cloud and Power Virtual Server, MONO-X reduces costs and boosts resilience to accelerate AI adoption
MONO-X is a Japan‑based technology company and IBM Business Partner that supports enterprises modernizing mission‑critical systems while maintaining business continuity. As customer demand for cloud migration and AI‑driven innovation increased, MONO-X recognized the need to deliver a more agile, resilient and sustainable modernization approach for organizations running IBM i workloads.
Many of MONO-X’s customers relied on long‑standing on‑premises infrastructure that limited agility, required manual operations and made knowledge transfer increasingly difficult. To support modernization—while preserving the value of existing IBM i assets—customers needed a secure cloud foundation that could reduce operational complexity and enable faster adoption of AI technologies. Without such an approach, rising infrastructure costs and operational risk could hinder innovation and future growth.
MONO-X partnered with IBM to deliver a hybrid cloud modernization approach built on IBM Cloud and IBM Power Virtual Server. Drawing on this architecture, MONO-X developed PVS One, a managed service designed to absorb the complexity of IBM Cloud and provide customers with a simplified, high‑value path from on‑premises IBM i environments to the cloud.
Using IBM Cloud as the integration layer and Power Virtual Server as the core infrastructure, MONO-X enabled customers to automate manual workloads, improve operational sustainability and strengthen system resilience. The solution also supported modern development by integrating watsonx Orchestrate, allowing AI agents such as IBM Bob to operate more autonomously. By enabling seamless integration between COBOL‑based systems and modern AI services, MONO-X demonstrated how legacy and innovation can coexist within a single, future‑ready architecture.
With the hybrid cloud environment delivered through PVS One, MONO-X customers achieved measurable improvements in cost efficiency, reliability and speed of innovation. Data center costs were reduced to approximately 20% of previous levels, while system uptime exceeded 99%, strengthening reliability for business‑critical operations.
AI agent development environments can now be provisioned in approximately two hours, compared to nearly three months in traditional on‑premises environments. The solution also enabled more automated operations, improved knowledge transfer and faster modernization cycles. As a result, customers can preserve the value of their IBM i assets while rapidly integrating AI technologies into core systems—positioning them for sustainable growth and continued digital transformation.
MONO-X is a Japan-based technology company specializing in enterprise digital transformation and core system modernization. Guided by its philosophy, “Rewrite the Standard,” the company modernizes mission-critical systems using cloud migration, autonomous software and AI-driven solutions.
© Copyright IBM Corporation May, 2026.
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Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results may vary depending on client configurations and conditions.