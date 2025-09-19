To modernize operations and reduce risk, Mizuho Bank collaborated with IBM to implement IBM Instana® Observability. The solution provided real-time visibility into system performance and application behavior, helping the teams at Mizuho detect and resolve issues before they impacted customers.

As Daiki Hagiwara of Mizuho’s Digital Channel IT Team explained, “With the release of the new internet banking system, we wanted to avoid failures and protect the service. That’s why we decided to adopt observability—to enable quick responses if anything happened.”

Mizuho chose IBM Instana for its rapid deployment capabilities—under five minutes per server—with minimal impact on existing systems and intuitive, easy-to-read dashboards accessible to both technical and nontechnical stakeholders. With strong support from IBM Consulting® and IBM® Technology Expert Labs, the bank integrated Instana during a major overhaul of their internet banking platform, Mizuho Direct.

The implementation gave IT teams at Mizuho Bank real-time insight into system health, performance slowdowns and transaction flows across multiple systems and platforms. The teams felt empowered to investigate and understand issues without needing to reproduce them in test environments or wait for log data. Custom dashboards in Instana simplified communication and reporting, especially during high-stakes periods such, as post-launch monitoring. By making performance data both accessible and actionable, the implementation of Instana fostered stronger collaboration between IT and business teams, helping Mizuho shift from reactive firefighting to proactive control.