Modernizing infrastructure for logistics at scale

With IBM Power Virtual Server, Manitoulin gains resilient cloud infrastructure and reduces costs

two truciks driving on a bridge over a wide river
Centralized infrastructure limiting growing operations

Manitoulin Group of Companies is a Canadian transportation and logistics organization supporting complex, time‑sensitive supply chain operations across North America. As the business expanded through acquisitions and geographic growth, its IT environment remained centralized within a single primary infrastructure, largely anchored on Manitoulin Island.

This model, while reliable, created increasing constraints as operational scale grew and introduced potential continuity exposure. Distributed teams required faster, more consistent access to core systems, while the concentration of infrastructure introduced additional risks to business continuity. At the same time, maintaining and refreshing on-premises systems required significant ongoing investment, adding cost and limiting flexibility.

Manitoulin needed a way to support continued growth while reducing infrastructure constraints and operational risk.
>USD 20K in monthly DR savings USD 100K–150K saved annually (DR site) 2 regions across Toronto and Montreal
Moving our new offering to IBM Power Virtual Server immediately elevated our security posture. By adopting IBM’s cloud computing practices, we were able to tap into industry leading security standards and enforced best practices that would have taken years to implement on our own. This move didn’t just strengthen our environment—it leapfrogged our entire security profile and gave us the confidence that our operations are protected by the highest standards in cloud security.
Tony Szaranski Vice President of Information Technology Manitoulin Group of Companies
Moving infrastructure to support resilient operations

Working with IBM and business partner Service Express, Manitoulin moved its core IBM® i® workloads to IBM Power® Virtual Server (PowerVS) on IBM Cloud®. The IBM i platform supports mission-critical logistics operations, including financials, payroll, and the company’s transportation management system (TMS), which processes tens of thousands of daily transactions such as shipment tracking, quoting, and delivery operations across the network, supported by scalable infrastructure capable of handling high volumes of customer-facing API requests. This approach allowed the company to extend existing systems into the cloud without requiring application changes, while maintaining the performance and reliability required for these workloads.

The transformation began by migrating disaster recovery to PowerVS, where the environment was validated through a phased approach that included extended role swaps, running production workloads in each environment for months to confirm stability before expanding to full production. Manitoulin then adopted a dual region deployment across IBM Cloud data centers in Toronto and Montreal, replacing its on-premises disaster recovery setup and reducing reliance on geographically concentrated infrastructure.

By shifting to a consumption-based model and consolidating IBM i, x86, and Kubernetes workloads within a unified cloud environment, the organization reduced infrastructure complexity, simplified operations, and created a scalable foundation for continued growth.
We are proud to have partnered with Manitoulin Transport on the modernization of their core infrastructure. Our team has consistently supported Manitoulin in managing their on-premises Power workloads, building a deep understanding of their complex technology environment. This long-standing relationship, combined with our expertise in IBM Cloud and extensive experience in IBM i migrations, has enabled us to deliver reliable, high-quality outcomes—helping advance MGC’s modernization goals while maintaining performance and stability.
Jeff Willar Director, MIS & Infrastructure Sales Service Express
Cost savings and enhanced operational continuity

With IBM Power Virtual Server, Manitoulin reduced infrastructure costs while improving operational continuity across its logistics network. Moving disaster recovery to the cloud eliminated duplicate on-premises infrastructure, reduced operational overhead, and streamlined replication using IBM Global Replication Services, improving the efficiency of disaster recovery operations. Implementing comparable security standards across hybrid environments was estimated to require more than 1,000 hours using traditional approaches. Testing showed recovery times reduced to 30–40 minutes, compared to 1–2 hours with the previous replication approach.

These changes delivered more than USD 20,000 in recurring monthly savings, along with an additional USD 100,000–150,000 in annual cost reductions after retiring the on-premises DR site—together significantly lowering total infrastructure costs.

The consolidation of workloads into a single cloud environment also improved operational consistency and enabled teams to build expertise more efficiently across a unified platform. With a scalable, dual region cloud foundation in place, Manitoulin is now better positioned to support continued growth, simplify operations across its environment, and accelerate future modernization.
About Manitoulin

Founded in 1953, Manitoulin Group of Companies is a Canadian transportation and logistics provider delivering end-to-end supply chain services across North America, including trucking, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution.
About Service Express

Service Express, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is an IBM business partner focused on infrastructure, cloud, and managed services. Known for its expertise in IBM Power systems, the company helps organizations maintain and modernize mission-critical environments.

 Solution components IBM® Cloud® IBM i® IBM Power® Virtual Server
IBM i and IBM Power Virtual Servers

IBM i is an operating system for IBM Power servers, a family of servers that are based on IBM Power processors. IBM Power Virtual Servers are configurable multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM cloud services.

  1. Learn more about IBM i
  2. Learn more about IBM Power Virtual Servers
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided. 