Modernizing infrastructure for logistics at scale

Manitoulin Group of Companies is a Canadian transportation and logistics organization supporting complex, time‑sensitive supply chain operations across North America. As the business expanded through acquisitions and geographic growth, its IT environment remained centralized within a single primary infrastructure, largely anchored on Manitoulin Island.

This model, while reliable, created increasing constraints as operational scale grew and introduced potential continuity exposure. Distributed teams required faster, more consistent access to core systems, while the concentration of infrastructure introduced additional risks to business continuity. At the same time, maintaining and refreshing on-premises systems required significant ongoing investment, adding cost and limiting flexibility.

Manitoulin needed a way to support continued growth while reducing infrastructure constraints and operational risk.