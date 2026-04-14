Smart & trusted for all: Madrid’s unified platform for citywide reliability

How Madrid centralizes assets, workflows and quality indicators across city services, improving transparency and resilience, laying the foundation for an agentic future.
Madrid City Council operates one of Europe’s largest and most complex urban service ecosystems, managing millions of assets, hundreds of thousands of inspections and over a million citizen requests each year across a vast, geographically dispersed portfolio of critical urban infrastructure — from street lighting and green areas to public spaces, waste collection, environmental monitoring and mobility‑related infrastructure. Over time, the systems supporting these services evolved in silos, with inventories, maintenance, inspections, billing and citizen notifications distributed across disconnected applications. This fragmentation limited visibility, slowing response times and making it difficult to measure performance consistently across providers and departments.
As operational demands grew—and disruptive events exposed resilience gaps—the city still had to coordinate more than 25 service providers under diverse service models and stricter SLAs, all while constrained by limited budget and resources. Madrid’s shift from paying for activities to paying for outcomes further required consistent quality indicators and unified oversight that legacy tools couldn’t support. As Juan Corro, General IT Director at Madrid’s Council, said, Madrid “had to deliver more value with less.” City leaders realized incremental fixes were no longer enough: they needed a single operational backbone capable of unifying data, enforcing quality at scale and ensuring every euro spent delivered tangible, transparent value for citizens.
The team faced a pivotal decision: build a custom system or adopt a proven platform that could be deployed rapidly and reduce the risks of delay or failure. They selected IBM® Maximo® Application Suite (MAS) for MiNT because it delivered what they needed immediately—standardized processes, a shared operational backbone and a single, city‑wide inventory of nearly five million assets—without requiring years of bespoke development.
From that foundation, MiNT unified assets, maintenance, utility oversight and citizen reporting into a coherent service fabric that connects more than 25 service companies, multiple departments and millions of operational events each month.
Concessionaires continue to deliver their services, but the information—asset data, work orders, indicators and workflows—now stays with the city, establishing the governance and long‑term visibility needed to continuously improve. That ownership of information has become one of Madrid’s strategic advantages: once the platform consolidated the flows, the city finally gained the foundation required to optimize how services are delivered, measured and improved.
MiNT now provides Madrid with a single operational backbone that gives managers, inspectors and many service providers clear KPIs and near real‑time visibility to prioritize work, accelerate response and validate performance across the city. A unified, geospatial inventory of nearly five million assets ensures consistent maintenance, quality controls and contract oversight regardless of department or supplier. Operational scale is now managed with confidence: the platform processes 2.5 million work orders and more than one million citizen notices a year through standardized, auditable workflows that strengthen accountability and shift operations from reactive issue handling to proactive citywide service management.
Automated inspections—70,000 each month—and continuous data flows power transparency and performance review, with over 80 million records, including extensive fleet telematics, feeding shared dashboards that support SLA validation, contract performance review and open‑data initiatives that improve the precision and timeliness of daily dispatching and long‑term planning. Services are faster and more reliable for residents, with a seamless flow from report to resolution even under peak demand or disruptive events, reducing hand‑offs and improving the clarity of service status for frontline teams and citizens alike.
Building on this foundation, Madrid is ready to extend automation and move toward agentic AI—expanding more inclusive, digital‑first service channels and applying AI‑assisted operations to make the city increasingly conversational, proactive and accessible for every resident, with IBM as a key partner on this journey.
The City of Madrid (Ayuntamiento de Madrid) serves 3.5 million residents with citywide services spanning mobility, waste management, parks, lighting, inspections and more. They use their integrated urban public services platform—MiNT—to centralize the city’s asset inventory and connect citizens, contractors and staff across Spain’s capital.
© Copyright IBM Corporation. April, 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.