Smart & trusted for all: Madrid’s unified platform for citywide reliability

Madrid City Council operates one of Europe’s largest and most complex urban service ecosystems, managing millions of assets, hundreds of thousands of inspections and over a million citizen requests each year across a vast, geographically dispersed portfolio of critical urban infrastructure — from street lighting and green areas to public spaces, waste collection, environmental monitoring and mobility‑related infrastructure. Over time, the systems supporting these services evolved in silos, with inventories, maintenance, inspections, billing and citizen notifications distributed across disconnected applications. This fragmentation limited visibility, slowing response times and making it difficult to measure performance consistently across providers and departments.

As operational demands grew—and disruptive events exposed resilience gaps—the city still had to coordinate more than 25 service providers under diverse service models and stricter SLAs, all while constrained by limited budget and resources. Madrid’s shift from paying for activities to paying for outcomes further required consistent quality indicators and unified oversight that legacy tools couldn’t support. As Juan Corro, General IT Director at Madrid’s Council, said, Madrid “had to deliver more value with less.” City leaders realized incremental fixes were no longer enough: they needed a single operational backbone capable of unifying data, enforcing quality at scale and ensuring every euro spent delivered tangible, transparent value for citizens.