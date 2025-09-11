With unified observability and intelligent automation in place, LPS has significantly improved their IT efficiency and agility. Teams can now resolve performance issues faster, reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and minimize unplanned downtime—leading to improved service-level performance for their enterprise clients.

By combining the real-time monitoring of IBM Instana with the processing power and energy efficiency of IBM LinuxONE, LPS has also reduced infrastructure complexity and optimized resource usage across hybrid environments. This process helps clients avoid overprovisioning and control costs without compromising on speed, security or scalability.

As a result, LPS is better equipped to support digital innovation across industries—from providing secured mobile banking platforms to deploying immersive retail technologies and smart city solutions. With the flexibility to scale and the intelligence to adapt, LPS is helping their clients build resilient, future-ready enterprises.