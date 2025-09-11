LPS enhances visibility and performance across IT operations with IBM Instana
LPS, a member of the Lenovo Group, delivers IT services across finance, telecom, retail and public sectors in the Asia Pacific region. As enterprises embraced digital transformation, data volumes swelled, remote work traffic stabilized at high levels and security and compliance requirements became ever more stringent. To keep pace with these increasing demands, LPS realized they needed to upgrade their existing infrastructure. Their monitoring suite provided point‑in‑time snapshots of on‑premises servers, containerized applications and cloud platforms, but lacked a unified view to orchestrate proactive incident management under rigorous 24×7 service‑level commitments. At the same time, AI‑driven analytics, big data processing and immersive virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) retail pilots drove a sharp increase in compute and storage demands. Without centralized insights, LPS teams verified performance metrics in silos—leading to delayed response cycles, suboptimal resource utilization and planning inefficiencies. To support their clients’ growth ambitions, LPS required a high‑performance, secured and scalable architecture that could deliver comprehensive visibility, automate routine operations and align capacity planning with evolving business needs.
To meet the evolving demands of their enterprise clients operating in dynamic, data-intensive sectors, LPS partnered with IBM to modernize their IT foundation. The aim was to create a secured, intelligent and scalable infrastructure that could support growing data volumes, AI-driven workloads and increasing client expectations. Together, they delivered a transformation anchored on four strategic pillars:
With unified observability and intelligent automation in place, LPS has significantly improved their IT efficiency and agility. Teams can now resolve performance issues faster, reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and minimize unplanned downtime—leading to improved service-level performance for their enterprise clients.
By combining the real-time monitoring of IBM Instana with the processing power and energy efficiency of IBM LinuxONE, LPS has also reduced infrastructure complexity and optimized resource usage across hybrid environments. This process helps clients avoid overprovisioning and control costs without compromising on speed, security or scalability.
As a result, LPS is better equipped to support digital innovation across industries—from providing secured mobile banking platforms to deploying immersive retail technologies and smart city solutions. With the flexibility to scale and the intelligence to adapt, LPS is helping their clients build resilient, future-ready enterprises.
Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a leading IT and technology solutions provider in the Asia Pacific region. LPS partners with governments and enterprises to achieve digital transformation excellence, driving business growth through their market-leading solutions and industry best practices. As a proud member of Lenovo Group, LPS has unlocked new synergies with Lenovo’s global reach and technological capabilities, focusing on AI, data practice, cloud and cybersecurity. With their team of over 4,000 domain experts and a strong network of ecosystem partners, LPS is committed to providing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and data best practices to help organizations excel in their digital journey.
