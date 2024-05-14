Boasting a number of parks and open spaces, the London Borough of Redbridge is recognized as one of the greenest regions of the Greater London area. In addition, over the past several years, the borough has developed a reputation for innovation and improving the lives of its citizens.

“We are focused on driving change in our community and getting things done for our residents,” explains Emeran Saigol, Head of Change for the London Borough of Redbridge. “So we were looking at small scale problems that we could address that would have a direct impact on our customers, and that’s when we looked at our contact center.”

Every year in the weeks following the Christmas holiday, the center would experience a spike in call volumes related to garbage collection. Given the marked increase in waste and recycling during this period, the borough was forced to increase the frequency of its collection efforts, which often changed the pickup dates for residential neighborhoods.

“They’d be calling to ask, ‘When are my bins going to be picked up?’” adds Saigol. “We wanted to take the heat out of the contact center, but the Christmas bin collection schedule was due to start in a 17-day window. We needed something in a hurry, as any solution would have no value going live five days into the Christmas holiday period.”