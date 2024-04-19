A true pioneer in the energy market, Lhyfe is targeting industry and mobility (hydrogen for industrial vehicle fleets, buses, trains, etc.), two sectors aiming to reduce carbon emissions by diversifying their energy mix.

The company faces a threefold challenge: laying the foundations for a new industry, finding a sustainable business model that combines the requirements of sustainable development with profitability, and convincing clients - industrial, corporate, and local communities - of the sector’s reliability.

"Among all these challenges, converting customers is, of course, essential. For them to commit to decarbonizing their business activities with Lhyfe, our offer must incorporate product quality, customer experience, competitive costs and impeccable lead times," emphasizes Antoine Hamon, Chief Operating Officer at Lhyfe.

Ensuring the reliability of our industrial tool is crucial and at the very center of these requirements. "For example, we have an offshore electrolyzer off the Loire Atlantique coast, near wind turbines belonging to SYDEV (Syndicat Département d’Energie et d’Équipement de la Vendée - Energy and Equipment department of the Vendee region). Using this renewable energy, we produce green hydrogen for public transport in La Roche-sur-Yon. During the winter period, operations are more complex. We must ensure production continuity through optimized maintenance." explains Antoine Hamon.

With the aim of stabilizing the production tool, IBM has supported Lhyfe through IBM Client Engineering, an entity dedicated to technological exploration, the co-design of innovative solutions and realization of demonstrations.