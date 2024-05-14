When you pride yourself on giving your customers choice, well-informed sales representatives are a must to guide clients through product selections. But for Lemvigh-Müller, a steel, metals and technical goods wholesaler, a product catalog of more than 300,000 items made equipping reps with the right information to satisfy client queries a significant challenge.

Tony Christensen, Vice President of Finance at Lemvigh-Müller, picks up the story: “The sheer volume of products we offer makes it impossible for even the most experienced sales rep to have full oversight. Customers often call not knowing exactly what they want, asking to reorder something they bought before or requesting an equivalent to a competitor’s product.

“Before, reps could find the answer by searching several platforms, such as the Lemvigh-Müller website, vendor sites, our SAP ERP system or using an internet search engine. The speed of their response depended on whether they’d chosen the right place to look. Sometimes, they had to offer to call customers back once they had located the correct product, increasing the risk that a client would purchase elsewhere.”

It took a long time to on-board new members of the Lemvigh-Müller sales team, with the company estimating that someone in the role for five years typically sold three times as much as someone with less experience. To help new sales reps to close more deals and enable better experiences for clients, Lemvigh-Müller set out to simplify access to sales-relevant information.

“We started a Big Data department a couple of years ago focused on solving these kinds of problems with data-driven innovations,” comments Christensen. “The search was on for the technology to help our sales team serve clients more efficiently.”