La Trobe University, a forward-thinking institution, sought to leverage generative AI (gen AI) to both enhance research operations and expedite go-to-market strategies. However, this can sometimes be challenging. Accessing and using university-approved knowledge for research can be time consuming, and the lack of development capabilities drastically slows down the ability to bring research findings to market efficiently. The university needed a solution that could streamline knowledge access and enable rapid application development for market entry.
Working closely with IBM, La Trobe University identified two key opportunities to leverage gen AI. First, researchers implemented a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture using IBM Watson® Discovery, IBM® watsonx Assistant™ and IBM watsonx.ai™ to streamline research operations. This system, a proof of concept using over 100 papers on autism, allowed them to efficiently access university-approved knowledge, saving valuable time in the research process. Second, they co-designed an application that leveraged existing expertise and the IBM watsonx™ platform to expedite go-to-market operations. This application showcased how researchers could easily transform their data into market-ready solutions.
Through its collaboration with IBM, La Trobe University achieved remarkable outcomes. The university reduced development time from months to weeks, with the AI component developed in less than a week. This outcome represented a 6-fold development time savings compared to traditional methods. Additionally, it achieved an 8.7-fold cost savings by developing the solution in-house using the IBM watsonx Assistant™ platform as opposed to outsourcing. This decision not only saved costs but also empowered La Trobe to drive innovation in both academia and industry, positioning it as a leader in the market.
La Trobe University (link resides outside of ibm.com), a leading institution in Australia, is committed to delivering innovative research and education. With a focus on excellence and community engagement, La Trobe offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs.
