Through its collaboration with IBM, La Trobe University achieved remarkable outcomes. The university reduced development time from months to weeks, with the AI component developed in less than a week. This outcome represented a 6-fold development time savings compared to traditional methods. Additionally, it achieved an 8.7-fold cost savings by developing the solution in-house using the IBM watsonx Assistant™ platform as opposed to outsourcing. This decision not only saved costs but also empowered La Trobe to drive innovation in both academia and industry, positioning it as a leader in the market.