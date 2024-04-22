Knowledge Orchestrator has been using it own solution for 12 months and it has far exceeded expectations.

Today, with a team of five full time equivalents (FTEs) plus KIRA, an AI assistant, the company’s enterprise knowledge base contains more than 2,000 articles (or 500,000 words). While the size of the digital knowledge base is interesting in its own right, what’s more important is the underlying employee engagement. The data shows that each employee each day, on average, reads 9.3 articles and writes 0.9. This incredibly high level of engagement is only possible because every aspect of their business is recorded in the enterprise knowledge platform.

IBM’s solution, bought with help from Meier Business Systems (MBS), has solved the business problem in various ways.

First, by providing access to enterprise-grade cloud architecture on IBM Cloud, the solution was deployed inside a Kubernetes cluster. This helped to promote future scalability, availability and efficient resource management.

Second, the solution makes use of the IBM Carbon Design System, which provides a cohesive set of design guidelines and components to support a seamless, accessible user experience.

Finally, and importantly, the advanced technology behind Knowledge Orchestrator’s unique content generation algorithms were designed to run entirely within IBM watsonx.ai. This allows Knowledge Orchestrator to take advantage of IBM’s extensive catalog of cloud-based services and APIs, including natural language processing, speech to text as well foundation models such as Google Flan, Facebook Llama and IBM Granite for task-specific language processing.

The solution is in final stage testing with a handful of foundation customers, who are using it to augment the capabilities of their sales teams. From there the functionality will extend into other areas of the business, including sales forecasting, production analytics and profitability simulation.

Knowledge Orchestrator is now looking to work with IBM to scale the solution and bring the power of LLMs to more enterprises.