Karnov Group is an example of a business that has weathered the storms of disruption, and come out stronger than ever before. Founded over 150 years ago as a publishing house for the legal industry, the organization realized in the early 2000s that it needed to refocus its business model around an online future. Today, the company is the largest digital information services provider for legal professionals in both Sweden and Denmark.

Kasper Andersen, Business Intelligence Manager at Karnov Group, comments: “Our pivot into digital services has been highly successful, and the company’s growth is accelerating. Over the past two years, we have grown significantly both organically and through acquisitions.”

Success brings its own challenges: with a larger, more complex organization to oversee, Karnov Groups finance team began to find that its existing financial analytics and reporting processes could not scale to meet the growing demands from internal and external stakeholders.

“Our headquarters are in Copenhagen, but legally we are a Swedish corporation, owned by a British equity fund,” says Kasper Andersen. “We have currency effects and intercompany effects to deal with, and we need to report to management, to the board of directors, to our banks, and to our owners in London”

“The complexity is growing all the time, and yet our goal is to close our books faster and faster every month. We had reached a point where there were only two options: either find a way to automate some of our financial processes, or face the fact that we would need to keep hiring additional people as the business grew.”

The company identified two areas where its existing processes were particularly strained: budgeting and financial consolidation.

“Every fall, we emailed spreadsheet budgeting templates to all our company managers. When they sent back their input, we had to consolidate the data in a larger spreadsheet and manually load it into our finance system. It was a huge manual task, and it was no fun to be a Business Controller,” says Kasper Andersen.

“We did financial consolidation and reporting in spreadsheets too, and reached a point where the spreadsheet models were just too big, and too complicated. We wanted a more auditable system that would reduce the time spent on preparing and reconciling the figures. The goal was to focus our resources on increasing the quality of financial analytics and reporting, and free up resources for finance business support.”