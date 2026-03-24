Modernizing digital banking with APIs

Karnataka Bank modernizes integration to accelerate digital services
Karnataka Bank needed to modernize its digital banking infrastructure to accelerate the rollout of services such as digital payments, loan processing, and third-party integrations while maintaining secure connections across multiple internal and external systems. The bank aimed to move away from legacy integration platforms and adopt a future-ready architecture that could support advanced AI use cases and evolving regulatory requirements.
To achieve this, Karnataka Bank partnered with IBM to implement IBM® Cloud Pak® for Integration on Red Hat® OpenShift®, creating a secure, scalable, and agile API platform that reduces total cost of ownership and strengthens its digital foundation.
Karnataka Bank collaborated with IBM to migrate from legacy integration technology to IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, a container-native platform unifing best-in-class solutions for APIs, events, messaging, and applications under a single control plane. This modernization moved the bank away from VMware-based infrastructure to containerized microservices on Red Hat OpenShift for greater agility.
The solution leverages IBM App Connect Enterprise as the central engine for integration and orchestration. Working with IBM MQ and IBM API Connect®, it creates a unified platform where API Connect manages external calls and routes them to App Connect. Using an API-led architecture, App Connect automates complex data transformations and orchestration required before routing to downstream systems. This enables seamless core banking interactions, digital payments, and supports regulatory services such as GST, CBDT, UIDAI, and CERSAI.
Post-transformation, Karnataka Bank runs a secure, container-based API platform on Red Hat OpenShift with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration. Digital gateways manage API traffic and enable faster rollout of digital payments, loan processing and third-party integrations while maintaining secure internal and external connectivity. The bank strengthened security, boosted scalability by 50% and reduced operational costs by 30%, lowering total cost of ownership. The platform supports seamless communication across internal, external and cloud systems and smooth integration with UIDAI, CERSAI, GST, Reg-Tech and CBDT services, helping the bank adapt faster to evolving market and regulatory requirements.
Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Mangaluru, Karnataka Bank (KBL) is a leading Indian private sector bank serving over 13 million retail, MSME, and corporate customers. Operating across 22 states and 2 Union Territories, the bank provides a diverse range of banking and financial services, from personal and business banking to digital products and NRI services.
IBM App Connect Enterprise is an AI-powered integration platform that unifies apps, APIs and data across hybrid environments. It provides no-code, low-code and pro-code capabilities that enable business users and integration specialists to design, deploy and manage integrations with speed and control.
By supporting API-led, event-driven and messaging patterns, IBM App Connect Enterprise helps organizations accelerate automation, modernize legacy systems and securely connect applications across on-premises, cloud and containerized deployments. It is also available as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, alongside IBM MQ and IBM API Connect, enabling organizations to integrate applications, data and APIs across hybrid environments.
© Copyright IBM Corporation March, 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.