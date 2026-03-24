Modernizing digital banking with APIs

Karnataka Bank needed to modernize its digital banking infrastructure to accelerate the rollout of services such as digital payments, loan processing, and third-party integrations while maintaining secure connections across multiple internal and external systems. The bank aimed to move away from legacy integration platforms and adopt a future-ready architecture that could support advanced AI use cases and evolving regulatory requirements.

To achieve this, Karnataka Bank partnered with IBM to implement IBM® Cloud Pak® for Integration on Red Hat® OpenShift®, creating a secure, scalable, and agile API platform that reduces total cost of ownership and strengthens its digital foundation.