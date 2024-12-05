To find the right storage platform for the future, the acquisitions department of the Israeli government launched a tender process to gather bids from a range of vendors. After a rigorous evaluation process, the acquisitions team selected a proposal from IBM Business Partner EMET Barmor to replace the ITA’s spinning-disk arrays with new IBM® Storage DS8910F all-flash storage devices.

As well as refreshing the storage hardware, EMET Barmor recommended leveraging the Safeguarded Copy feature of IBM Spectrum® Virtualize to establish air-gapped, immutable copies of the ITA’s transaction data.

“We judged that EMET Barmor and IBM had the technologies that best met our requirements at the best price. For example, IBM Storage offered the shortest RTO [recovery time objective] of all the devices we looked at,” explains Shimon Rose , Department Manager MF Systems at the ITA. “Having worked with EMET Barmor previously, we were confident we could trust in their expertise.”

After working with IBM to install the new storage devices, EMET Barmor helped the ITA to use Safeguarded Copy to create point-in-time copies of production data that can’t be modified or mounted without administrator clearance. “The EMET Barmor consultants worked in a very professional way,” says Rose . “They always responded quickly to our queries, even when we raised support tickets outside of normal business hours.”