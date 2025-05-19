The new solution deployed by Inspire is an AI conversational virtual assistant created with IBM® watsonx Assistant™, a product that helps build better virtual agents to drive enterprise productivity. It’s built on large language models from Meta Llama 3, which the company trained by using IBM watsonx.ai™, an enterprise-grade AI studio.

The virtual assistant has been integrated into the internal company portal, putting it right at employees’ fingertips. Now, they can ask HR-related questions in natural language, get instant support, and complete tasks. For example, an employee may say to the virtual assistant: “I want to take tomorrow off as annual leave.” Behind the scenes, the conversational AI receives the request, accesses the necessary HR systems through APIs, and makes the booking in real time.

This not only saves time but also provides a high-quality experience that helps make it a more desirable place to work. And crucially, it helps HR professionals focus on value-added activities.

That’s why IBM watsonx® portfolio of AI products is the perfect fit for Inspire’s AI ambitions of a quick and efficient tailored solution for HR. Now, the company can choose the open models that are right for it, and then fine-tune them as much as needed with watsonx.ai.

Employees are delighted with the new conversational AI. The company plans to build on the strong results already achieved, including making the virtual assistant available in Arabic and improving its overall accuracy and performance. In addition, the Inspire is considering switching from Meta Llama 3 to IBM Granite models, and adding speech to text and text to speech services.