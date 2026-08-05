Transforming expert consulting with AI automation

To address growing demand for qualification support, InnovMarine collaborated with IBM to modernize its expert‑dependent intake workflow using IBM® watsonx® Orchestrate®. Working closely with IBM Technology Expert Labs®, the team captured the organization’s deep domain specific knowledge and structured it within a governed AI model capable of guiding applicants through a highly detailed process.

The virtual assistant supports intake from the first interaction, gathering information, organizing documentation and generating reports, emails and task requests automatically—activities that previously required extensive human involvement. By automating repeatable steps while preserving SME oversight for sensitive decisions, InnovMarine created a more scalable operating model. The new digital workflow reduces bottlenecks, shortens turnaround times and improves consistency for organizations navigating complex qualification programs. IBM Technology Expert Labs supported the implementation, helping ensure operational readiness.