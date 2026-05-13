Agentic orchestration in action: InnovMarine’s path to scalable expertise

InnovMarine is a marine technology and consulting partner helping shipbuilders and defense sector organizations work smarter and build better ships faster. With a people-first approach, they combine deep industry expertise with practical digital solutions, including specialized Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) consulting through their InnovConsultants practice.

Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) programs are government-mandated requirements tied to major defense procurements, ensuring that contractors reinvest in the local economy through industrial participation, technology development and supply chain partnerships. These programs are strategically important, but complex to manage.

InnovMarine’s mission is simple: simplify that complexity, boost productivity and move the shipbuilding industry forward one team at a time. In expert-driven environments like this, a single bottleneck is the one that often constrains growth—front‑loaded SME effort. To achieve this, InnovMarine needed more than automation—it required a standardized orchestration layer that could connect systems, data, and workflows without introducing complexity or lock-in.

Every new ITB prospect needs foundational education, nuanced eligibility checks and structured information capture before strategy can begin. As demand increased, InnovMarine’s team of ITB experts spent disproportionate time on manual intake, repetitive explanations and inconsistent data gathering, which created friction for prospects and limiting scalability.