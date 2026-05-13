Agentic orchestration in action: InnovMarine’s path to scalable expertise

What happens when expert-driven work meets agentic orchestration? InnovMarine’s story shows how organizations can scale expertise, accelerate outcomes and reduce operational friction.
InnovMarine is a marine technology and consulting partner helping shipbuilders and defense sector organizations work smarter and build better ships faster. With a people-first approach, they combine deep industry expertise with practical digital solutions, including specialized Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) consulting through their InnovConsultants practice.
Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) programs are government-mandated requirements tied to major defense procurements, ensuring that contractors reinvest in the local economy through industrial participation, technology development and supply chain partnerships. These programs are strategically important, but complex to manage.
InnovMarine’s mission is simple: simplify that complexity, boost productivity and move the shipbuilding industry forward one team at a time. In expert-driven environments like this, a single bottleneck is the one that often constrains growth—front‑loaded SME effort. To achieve this, InnovMarine needed more than automation—it required a standardized orchestration layer that could connect systems, data, and workflows without introducing complexity or lock-in.
Every new ITB prospect needs foundational education, nuanced eligibility checks and structured information capture before strategy can begin. As demand increased, InnovMarine’s team of ITB experts spent disproportionate time on manual intake, repetitive explanations and inconsistent data gathering, which created friction for prospects and limiting scalability.
In defense procurement, expert time is the most valuable resource. InnovMarine’s niche specialists and their clients were spending disproportionate cycles on foundational tasks—repeating explanations, qualifying prospects and manually gathering structured information before strategy could even begin.
The team needed to:
Beyond cost, the stakes were operational. Inconsistent inputs slowed SME preparation, typical 24-hour response lags delayed momentum, and knowledge transfer relied on recurring training blocks that pulled experts away from higher-value work. Without a consistent, governed way to guide intake and coordinate these early-stage interactions, valuable expertise remained the bottleneck to growth.
InnovMarine implemented a deterministic, explainable Virtual SME powered by IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®. Orchestrate acts as the control plane for its agent ecosystem, coordinating agents, tools and enterprise systems through standardized, open interfaces. The solution does two things above all: amplify the reach of a finite pool of ITB experts and increase the volume of qualified applications.
The Virtual SME turns intake into a governed, repeatable workflow that teaches as it goes, capturing structured data and guiding applicants through complex requirements. It integrates with existing systems across environments—without requiring custom point-to-point integrations—while ensuring every interaction follows defined policies and is fully auditable. Human experts are engaged only when their judgment is truly needed, allowing more applicants to move forward without bottlenecking on high-value expertise.
Stage 1. Assistant plus tools
It began with an assistant‑led experience supported by tool integrations. It improved guidance and reduced manual effort, but flows were semi‑deterministic and still depended on human steering to complete multi‑step tasks.
Stage 2. Hybrid assistant with LLM gathering
LLM‑driven information retrieval was added to enrich education and disambiguate terms. This reduced friction and improved answer quality, yet orchestration remained assistant‑centric—limited autonomy, limited cross‑step reasoning and rigid handoffs.
Stage 3. Full agentic with watsonx Orchestrate (where the real impact happens)
The breakthrough came by placing IBM watsonx Orchestrate at the center as the agentic orchestrator. The orchestrator creates and coordinates specialized agents—for eligibility summarization, RAG retrieval, data persistence or CRM write‑back and email or notification—and adapts in real time based on inputs, context and governance. It also enables seamless coordination across systems and environments, allowing workflows to operate consistently regardless of where data or applications reside. Tools are leveraged to maintain state across steps and produce a decision‑ready dossier for SMEs when judgment is required.
With watsonx Orchestrate acting as the control layer, the process no longer just executes steps—it performs more intelligently, adapts to context and governs itself within defined boundaries. The result is not just incremental efficiency, but structural leverage.
Why it matters:
This shift to agentic orchestration turns a guided workflow into operational intelligence embedded in the application process. It is open to existing systems, hybrid across environments and responsible by design with auditable decisions and policy controls. In practice, it’s the same implementation you’ve seen previously—guided, requirement‑aligned intake; adaptive branching; clean, consistent data capture; and human‑in‑the‑loop when needed.
With the Virtual SME in operation, InnovMarine has moved from manual intake to a more intelligent, agent-driven workflow: applicants gain knowledge faster, inputs are more consistent and SME handoffs are streamlined. This process allows a small, specialized team of experts to review more opportunities without increasing staff.
Intake volume has noticeably increased, providing greater predictability while safeguarding valuable expert time. At the same time, the program has eased the workload for specialists on less complex cases, significantly reducing training demands and lowering per-client training costs.
The lesson from InnovMarine is clear: when application journeys are requirement‑heavy and constrained by scarce expertise, agentic orchestration consistently outperforms ad hoc automation. Regulated, engineering‑driven sectors especially benefit from governed flows, structured data and human‑in‑the‑loop oversight—amplifying the impact of the experts they already have.
Because watsonx Orchestrate is built on open APIs and standards, InnovMarine can continue evolving their automation landscape. They do that by adding new agents, models and integrations as their business needs change, without incurring technical debt or vendor lock‑in. It’s a future‑proof foundation and one that delivers real, repeatable ROI today while positioning the organization for the next wave of intelligent automation.
Ultimately, InnovMarine’s journey illustrates the real promise of agentic AI: not replacing expertise but multiplying it. By embedding intelligence into workflows and orchestrating tasks with purpose and control, agentic systems free human experts to focus where judgment, creativity and experience matter most.
The result is a new operating model—one where technology carries the cognitive load of repeatable work, and teams apply their talent to higher‑value decisions. In this model, automation is not the only thing that drives success, but also by intentional collaboration between people and intelligent systems.
Organizations that get this right—combining agentic AI with human expertise—won’t just keep up. They will scale knowledge, accelerate decision-making, and create durable competitive advantage in an increasingly complex world.