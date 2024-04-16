According to the National Library of Medicine, maternal antibodies are transferred to the placenta during the third trimester of pregnancy, giving newborns immunity to certain infections and diseases. Premature infants are born before immunity transfer is complete—less than 37 weeks of gestation—making them more susceptible to bacterial infections like sepsis, which targets immature or compromised immune systems.¹

At Antwerp University Hospital (UZA) in Belgium, approximately one in five preterm neonates born under 3.3 pounds (1,500 grams) experience late-onset sepsis. The hospital’s NICU staff is tasked with detecting sepsis or bloodstream infections in these newborns, among many other potential complications, using experience-based intuition and data snapshots, then providing timely treatment to reduce the risk of death and developmental delays in survivors.

Because of the potential risk for such devastating outcomes, Dr. David Van Laere, a neonatologist at UZA, has dedicated much of his career to finding better, faster methods for detecting sepsis. “Over the past decade, I’ve studied the trends and patterns between vital signs and complications related to preterm birth,” he says.

His clinical experience revealed that changes in the baby’s vital signs often appear to be visible up to several hours before sepsis detection. “If we could pick up these changes in the data sooner, we may avoid a delay in starting antibiotic treatment,” says Dr. Van Laere. “Since antibiotics are often life-saving in sepsis events, starting them earlier could potentially impact disease severity or even increase the infant’s chances of survival.”

This frustrating reality drove the doctor to find a way to best utilize the vast amount of data around him. “The UZA NICU is a highly digitized environment with multiple data sources,” he says. “We have complete datasets, from birth to discharge, that contain monitoring signals, reports, diagnoses, data from the patient’s electronic file, and more.” The insights from this patient data have the potential to help identify disease states at an earlier stage—if doctors could find a way to make those insights actionable.