No matter where you are on your digital journey, if you're looking for the right partner in digital transformation, explore our IBM Innovation Studio at the IBM Watson Center Munich. It's the only place where you can interact and co-create with experts. We bring together all the necessary technology and services to solve your business challenges.
watsonx is an AI and data platform with a set of AI assistants designed to help you scale and accelerate the impact of AI with trusted data across your business.
Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing the way companies manufacture, improve and distribute their products. Manufacturers are integrating new technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and analytics, and AI and machine learning into their production facilities and throughout their operations.
Sustainability goals and other business goals go hand in hand. For many of these use cases, there is a close relationship between sustainability and cost. Reducing energy, avoiding waste, and optimizing resources have financial benefits as well as environmental advantages. Using new sustainability applications powered by AI, companies will find it easier to make decisions that are aligned with their sustainability goals.
IBM Quantum leads the world in quantum computing. This technology is widely expected to solve valuable problems that are unsolvable using any known methods on classical supercomputers. With the largest quantum computing fleet in the world and Qiskit Runtime — our quantum computing service and programming model — it’s never been easier to execute advanced quantum programs with IBM.
To inspect and maintain civil infrastructure in a more technologically advanced way, Sund & Bælt sought a technology partner with global expertise and comprehensive capabilities.
Wintershall Dea, one of the leading independent natural gas and oil companies in Europe that is now evolving into a leading gas and carbon management company, is working with IBM Consulting to establish an AI Center of Competence (CoC) while progressing multiple value-generating AI use cases that support an efficient energy production.
From the moment of birth to discharge, healthcare professionals can collect so much data about an infant’s vitals—for instance, heartbeat frequency or every rise and drop in blood oxygen level. Although medicine continues to advance further, there’s still much to be done to help reduce the number of premature births and infant mortality.