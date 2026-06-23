AskSales
Clarity through co-creation

Digital sales must be fast, informed and bespoke. To meet that expectation, IBM built a suite of tools to support our digital sellers—each with its own login and logic.

Over time, these tools and processes accumulated, growing to more than 20 in total. To prospect a single client, sellers often found themselves juggling multiple systems. Sales, content, product documentation and client data slowly spread across a maze of technical complexity. A system built to drive efficiency was beginning to work against itself.

The biggest challenge was navigating layers of internal governance to unify and transform existing tools. Important decisions were often held up by process, and projects lost momentum. A technical transformation could consolidate tools, but it couldn’t transform the culture. People—how they work, collaborate and make decisions—drive cultural change. So instead of idling, the T&O team started the engine. 

They assembled a small team of sellers and product developers and entrusted them with a cocreation project: build a generative AI—powered sales assistant to answer questions, retrieve insights and draft personalized outreach.

With developers working alongside sellers—their end users—the team reduced the bottlenecks, silos and red tape that might have otherwise stalled progress. 
View of a professional captured mid-task, crouching and writing on a whiteboard in an office.

Cross-functional collaboration made the team more agile and creative, enabling them to design a single, integrated AI suite. 

AskSales consolidates IBM’s sales support tools into one seamless experience. It also automated repetitive tasks, saving sellers hours on research and analysis each month. They used that time to ask AI more than 250,000 questions and generate competitive analyses, product recommendations and client-specific messaging in real time. 
View of of five individuals engaged in a Design Thinking session at the Tutoia IBM office.
The idea was, ‘what if sellers could ask questions about their data in natural language?’ With an agentic solution, they could get those answers in a structured format with one conversation.

Jayesh Kadam

Leader-CRM Platforms, CIO

IBM

What once could feel like a labyrinth became a highway—paved and built for speed. With a unified, AI-powered system, the whole research and analysis process was fast-tracked. Insights surfaced in seconds. Generated content was contextual. Outreach was automated. And the road forward was clear. 
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IBM sellers were bogged down with system overload. Juggling multiple siloed sales tools created administrative sprawl. Then came AskSales, an AI lifeline co-developed internally to slash waste, automate basic tasks and turn a labyrinth into a fast lane to seller success.  

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A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.

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Footnotes

© Copyright IBM Corporation 2026. IBM, the IBM logo and watsonx are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.

Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.