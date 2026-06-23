Digital sales must be fast, informed and bespoke. To meet that expectation, IBM built a suite of tools to support our digital sellers—each with its own login and logic.

Over time, these tools and processes accumulated, growing to more than 20 in total. To prospect a single client, sellers often found themselves juggling multiple systems. Sales, content, product documentation and client data slowly spread across a maze of technical complexity. A system built to drive efficiency was beginning to work against itself.