Digital sales must be fast, informed and bespoke. To meet that expectation, IBM built a suite of tools to support our digital sellers—each with its own login and logic.
Over time, these tools and processes accumulated, growing to more than 20 in total. To prospect a single client, sellers often found themselves juggling multiple systems. Sales, content, product documentation and client data slowly spread across a maze of technical complexity. A system built to drive efficiency was beginning to work against itself.
Jayesh Kadam
Leader-CRM Platforms, CIO, IBM
The sellers have to spend a tremendous amount of time skimming through structured and unstructured data during prospecting activities. ”
The biggest challenge was navigating layers of internal governance to unify and transform existing tools. Important decisions were often held up by process, and projects lost momentum. A technical transformation could consolidate tools, but it couldn’t transform the culture. People—how they work, collaborate and make decisions—drive cultural change. So instead of idling, the T&O team started the engine.
They assembled a small team of sellers and product developers and entrusted them with a cocreation project: build a generative AI—powered sales assistant to answer questions, retrieve insights and draft personalized outreach.
With developers working alongside sellers—their end users—the team reduced the bottlenecks, silos and red tape that might have otherwise stalled progress.
Jayesh Kadam
Leader-CRM Platforms, CIO, IBM
We engaged with our end users right through development. We released small increments for the sellers to test and give us their feedback. ”
Cross-functional collaboration made the team more agile and creative, enabling them to design a single, integrated AI suite.
AskSales consolidates IBM’s sales support tools into one seamless experience. It also automated repetitive tasks, saving sellers hours on research and analysis each month. They used that time to ask AI more than 250,000 questions and generate competitive analyses, product recommendations and client-specific messaging in real time.
Jayesh Kadam
Leader-CRM Platforms, CIO
IBM
IBM’s move into AI-powered HR wasn’t linear. Experience made one thing clear: progress outperforms perfection. Redesigned for people, not hype, AskHR turned a legacy domain into a function built to scale.
IT support was burdened by redundant processes. AskIT, an AI assistant that learns and resolves issues, turned the tides. IBM’s IT function became a self-service hub, with AskIT resolving 86% of routine issues.
IBM sellers were bogged down with system overload. Juggling multiple siloed sales tools created administrative sprawl. Then came AskSales, an AI lifeline co-developed internally to slash waste, automate basic tasks and turn a labyrinth into a fast lane to seller success.
A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
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