Jesse Farfán
Product Owner, IT Support, IBM
If you’re introducing a chatbot and not consistently investing in your AI solutions, you’re just prolonging the time it takes to get to a human. ”
Grant Thomas, Senior Manager for IT Support, described what followed as a dramatic shift driven by automation—going from more than a million support calls and chats a year to fewer than 100,000 between 2021 and 2025.
In 2023, the directive came to transform IT in 100 days.
Grant Thomas
Senior Manager, IT Support
We built AskIT in less than a hundred days not because we wanted to move fast, but because people were tired of waiting. ”
The first step was to analyze the data, identify the top IT call drivers and build a 90-day AskIT MVP for 12,000 users before gradually expanding.
The rollout showed that launch milestones matter, but the real work begins afterward.
The work started with listening. AskIT wasn’t just an assistant—it became a mirror, showing the team when and how technology was slowing employees down.
Listening began with data. AskIT was trained on 80% of the IT issues employees encountered most often. Closer examination suggested that many users were looking to resolve those issues themselves, searching for how‑to guidance rather than repairs. Although the guides existed, they weren’t user-friendly. Support articles lived as disconnected links scattered across systems.
The fix was straightforward: engage content specialists to make the articles clear and high-quality, then use AI to surface that information through conversational search.
Grant Thomas
Senior Manager, IT Support
For the first time, IT wasn't the bottleneck. It was the bridge. ”
As employees found it easier to access how-to guidance, the value of self-service support became clear. CSAT climbed above 90, up 11.6 points from its initial launch.
AskIT now resolves 86% of issues without a human intervention, although human support is still available for complex cases.
But the transformation was about more than metrics. IT went from a repair function to a self‑service engine, helping employees take control of their devices and build a better relationship with technology.
IBM’s move into AI-powered HR wasn’t linear. Experience made one thing clear: progress outperforms perfection. Redesigned for people, not hype, AskHR turned a legacy domain into a function built to scale.
IT support was burdened by redundant processes. AskIT, an AI assistant that learns and resolves issues, turned the tides. IBM’s IT function became a self-service hub, with AskIT resolving 86% of routine issues.
IBM sellers were bogged down with system overload. Juggling multiple siloed sales tools created administrative sprawl. Then came AskSales, an AI lifeline co-developed internally to slash waste, automate basic tasks and turn a labyrinth into a fast lane to seller success.
A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
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