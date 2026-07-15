The work started with listening. AskIT wasn’t just an assistant—it became a mirror, showing the team when and how technology was slowing employees down.

Listening began with data. AskIT was trained on 80% of the IT issues employees encountered most often. Closer examination suggested that many users were looking to resolve those issues themselves, searching for how‑to guidance rather than repairs. Although the guides existed, they weren’t user-friendly. Support articles lived as disconnected links scattered across systems.

The fix was straightforward: engage content specialists to make the articles clear and high-quality, then use AI to surface that information through conversational search.