AskIBM
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Future forward

Inside the CIO office, a small team has set out to test the practical limits of foundation models in an enterprise setting. Could AI become the connective tissue of a company as complex as IBM? Could it transcend the constraints of domain-specific assistants to deliver a single, coherent experience? Could it evolve—continuously improving through feedback, better grounding, and deeper integration across the enterprise?

Like all questions about AI capabilities, the answer is “potentially.” We won’t know until we roll up our sleeves, step into the sandbox and do the work. So that’s exactly what we’re doing. 

We’re sifting through the layers of complexity—a bug, a blind spot, a breakthrough—to build something grounded and evolving. Not a castle in the sky, but a structure shaped by real enterprise needs. The sandbox is our playground and our proving ground. 

The proof will be AskIBM. One search bar. One voice. One experience. 
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Built on watsonx, AskIBM serves as the top-layer enterprise agent. The solution is designed to unify data, analysis and domain agents to orchestrate tools and workflows through a single, consistent experience. 

As part of an internal innovation initiative, a beta launch put AskIBM in the hands of employees and partners and revealed early insights around platform bandwidth. “We experienced peak demand around the entire watsonx platform because everybody was using it at the same time. It was eye-opening,” says Niloofar Salahi, Product Owner of AskIBM.

While AI agents and foundation models have driven meaningful gains in isolated tasks and workflows, the broader AI landscape has only recently matured to support the scale, reliability and orchestration AskIBM requires. In parallel, sustained investment has gone into building AskIBM’s technical foundations. Those investments, paired with the deep partnerships formed through IBM’s domain transformations, contribute to a platform designed for resilience and enterprise readiness.

Together, these foundations and partnerships position IBM to take the next step: turn AskIBM into a single enterprise navigator. One that delivers authoritative answers, seamlessly orchestrates workflows across systems and offers a modern, intuitive experience.

This project reflects IBM’s commitment to moving beyond point solutions toward a unified, AI-powered experience that helps employees work with greater clarity, confidence and speed. 
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Being Client Zero means we’re building for the enterprise at scale—testing and shaping technology so it’s ready for everyone. That’s what makes our Client Zero story so powerful.

Niloofar Salahi

Product Owner, AskIBM

IBM
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A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.

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Footnotes

© Copyright IBM Corporation 2026. IBM, the IBM logo and watsonx are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.

Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.