Niloofar Salahi
Product Owner, AskIBM
Users want a single point of entry for their interactions. That’s something they’ve been very vocal about. They don’t want to go to all of these different applications to get answers. ”
Niloofar Salahi
Product Owner, AskIBM
The data showed a high volume of HR and IT questions in AskIBM. The users are expecting to be able to ask those questions in one place. ”
While AI agents and foundation models have driven meaningful gains in isolated tasks and workflows, the broader AI landscape has only recently matured to support the scale, reliability and orchestration AskIBM requires. In parallel, sustained investment has gone into building AskIBM’s technical foundations. Those investments, paired with the deep partnerships formed through IBM’s domain transformations, contribute to a platform designed for resilience and enterprise readiness.
Together, these foundations and partnerships position IBM to take the next step: turn AskIBM into a single enterprise navigator. One that delivers authoritative answers, seamlessly orchestrates workflows across systems and offers a modern, intuitive experience.
This project reflects IBM’s commitment to moving beyond point solutions toward a unified, AI-powered experience that helps employees work with greater clarity, confidence and speed.
Niloofar Salahi
Product Owner, AskIBM
IBM
IBM’s move into AI-powered HR wasn’t linear. Experience made one thing clear: progress outperforms perfection. Redesigned for people, not hype, AskHR turned a legacy domain into a function built to scale.
IT support was burdened by redundant processes. AskIT, an AI assistant that learns and resolves issues, turned the tides. IBM’s IT function became a self-service hub, with AskIT resolving 86% of routine issues.
IBM sellers were bogged down with system overload. Juggling multiple siloed sales tools created administrative sprawl. Then came AskSales, an AI lifeline co-developed internally to slash waste, automate basic tasks and turn a labyrinth into a fast lane to seller success.
A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
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