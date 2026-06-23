Inside the CIO office, a small team has set out to test the practical limits of foundation models in an enterprise setting. Could AI become the connective tissue of a company as complex as IBM? Could it transcend the constraints of domain-specific assistants to deliver a single, coherent experience? Could it evolve—continuously improving through feedback, better grounding, and deeper integration across the enterprise?

Like all questions about AI capabilities, the answer is “potentially.” We won’t know until we roll up our sleeves, step into the sandbox and do the work. So that’s exactly what we’re doing.

We’re sifting through the layers of complexity—a bug, a blind spot, a breakthrough—to build something grounded and evolving. Not a castle in the sky, but a structure shaped by real enterprise needs. The sandbox is our playground and our proving ground.

The proof will be AskIBM. One search bar. One voice. One experience.