Nickle LaMoreaux
Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
This kind of digital transformation is not without its challenges. It’s like renovating your home while still living in it. ”
Using IBM’s AI assistant builder, we started building chatbots to answer baseline HR questions about programs and benefits. Many worked well. Before long, 25 bots were in use.
There was just one problem.
The more bots we added, the harder it became to get clear answers. When questions fell outside a chatbot’s scope, the user had to search elsewhere, leading to a fragmented employee experience. To restore coherence, we brought the bots together under a single interface: AskHR.
Shortly after AskHR launched, we informed all 21,000 first-line managers worldwide that dedicated HR business partner support would no longer be available. The global HR email address and phone number were also shut down. Managers could only access support through AskHR.
It was a bold move. We believed in the technology and committed to full-scale adoption, recognizing the team would need time to adapt.
Over the following year, we monitored employee feedback closely. Our internal Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), a metric ranging from −100 to +100, fell to −35.
Nickle LaMoreaux
Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
IBM’s move into AI-powered HR wasn’t linear. Experience made one thing clear: progress outperforms perfection. Redesigned for people, not hype, AskHR turned a legacy domain into a function built to scale.
IT support was burdened by redundant processes. AskIT, an AI assistant that learns and resolves issues, turned the tides. IBM’s IT function became a self-service hub, with AskIT resolving 86% of routine issues.
IBM sellers were bogged down with system overload. Juggling multiple siloed sales tools created administrative sprawl. Then came AskSales, an AI lifeline co-developed internally to slash waste, automate basic tasks and turn a labyrinth into a fast lane to seller success.
A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
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