When we set out to reinvent how we worked, we didn’t layer AI on top of existing systems. We pulled those systems apart—process by process, tool by tool, assumption by assumption—and rebuilt them with an AI-first, hybrid-by-design strategy. Systems and domains became both lab and lesson.

While some of the world debated enterprise AI, we were debugging it—working through how it performs in real workflows, under real constraints.

The insights from this years-long initiative have reshaped department after department, creating lasting change across IBM. The applications may sound mundane, but the outcomes are anything but. Ordinary use cases delivering extraordinary results.

This is our lived experiment.