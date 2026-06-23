Unlocking USD 4.5 billion+ in productivity
IBM drives real change with AI, hybrid cloud, automation and consulting expertise

This is a true story of internal transformation. Not a straight line. Not a sanitized success story. Progress earned over time through pressure, doubt and hard-won clarity. Breakthroughs that revealed what real transformation looks like: data with empathy, metrics with voice and AI shaped by insight.

This is how IBM reshaped itself—operationally, functionally, technically and logistically—to operate with AI, automation and innovation at the core.
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Boring is beautiful 

When we set out to reinvent how we worked, we didn’t layer AI on top of existing systems. We pulled those systems apart—process by process, tool by tool, assumption by assumption—and rebuilt them with an AI-first, hybrid-by-design strategy. Systems and domains became both lab and lesson.

While some of the world debated enterprise AI, we were debugging it—working through how it performs in real workflows, under real constraints.

The insights from this years-long initiative have reshaped department after department, creating lasting change across IBM. The applications may sound mundane, but the outcomes are anything but. Ordinary use cases delivering extraordinary results.

This is our lived experiment. 
Explore the transformation

IBM’s move into AI-powered HR wasn’t linear. Experience made one thing clear: progress outperforms perfection. Redesigned for people, not hype, AskHR turned a legacy domain into a function built to scale.

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IT support was burdened by redundant processes. AskIT, an AI assistant that learns and resolves issues, turned the tides. IBM’s IT function became a self-service hub, with AskIT resolving 86% of routine issues.

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IBM sellers were bogged down with system overload. Juggling multiple siloed sales tools created administrative sprawl. Then came AskSales, an AI lifeline co-developed internally to slash waste, automate basic tasks and turn a labyrinth into a fast lane to seller success.  

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A bold, future-focused experiment is unfolding in the CIO sandbox. The ultimate vision is AskIBM, one AI-powered gateway to all things IBM. The beta is already showing promise, bringing coherence to complexity and continuing to redefine the future of our enterprise.

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