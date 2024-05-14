The infrastructure SIS was running its environment on consisted of large multi-technology on-premises hardware installations out of Dallas, Texas, and Boulder, Colorado. The team recently found that its traditional batch architecture and ever-increasing workload couldn’t keep pace with business needs. It would require a new platform that could match up to the on-premises hardware, sustain the large volumes and high processing demands of large batches of data and not buckle under the load. Difficulties also unfolded when finding and hiring the right skilled developers to maintain the prior systems.

“When we were hosted on premises, we had the parallelism we wanted, but it was getting expensive. It was a vertically-scaled environment and required significant downtimes for maintenance,” says Kapil Jadon, IBM CIO Sales and Marketing Platform Leader. “Whenever our load increased, we had to take outages to scale our resources vertically and that was unacceptable. With the number of tight deadlines that we have for our application, it was always a showstopper for us.”

With so much data to store, transform and manage, the SIS team began researching how to reengineer its solution to be more event-driven. As a result, the group evaluated the opportunity to iteratively replace the system and move to IBM Cloud®. SIS was prepared to do a lot of heavy lifting as moving the existing workload to a cloud environment would be no simple task. With increasing business need, there would be a need to engineer a scalable, industrial-strength solution with capabilities greater than the traditional solution, coupled with the need to run the application on a hybrid platform on its way to the cloud.