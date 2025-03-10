Hyland Software

The Hyland team applied Turbonomic to their datacenter resources and to a growing portion of their AWS environment. It had immediate impact. “In the first month using Turbonomic on our AWS environment, we took over 2,000 resourcing actions and saved over 8% of our average monthly spend,” says Quinto.

Such fast savings were possible, Quinto says, because Turbonomic comes ready to use: “As soon as we turn it on, it starts to ingest data points and it’s ready to take action.” Turbonomic provides a view of resource usage across the whole technology stack, and uses AI to provide sizing and allocation recommendations. The team can then set policies and rules and automate appropriate resourcing actions at a scale far beyond what was previously possible.

“The amount of balancing we’re able to do now would be impossible to do manually with the number of customers, the number of instances and environments that we’re managing,” says Quinto. “Now, instead of people looking into systems and trying to interpret what capacity they need, they provision a minimum and let Turbonomic manage the resource levels as needed—either scaling up or down. It reduces all the tickets and all the noise that was created before.”

Hyland began using Turbonomic in 2021, applying it almost exclusively to datacenter resources for about two years before extending it to the AWS environment. On the datacenter side, it has become a critical platform for maximizing existing resources and limiting the need to buy more hardware. “It’s no longer a nice-to-have on the datacenter side, it’s really a must-have,” says Quinto. “And it’s getting closer to must-have on the AWS side.”

The team is taking a phased approach with AWS. The initial steps target three core products and use Turbonomic to gain a clear understanding of the minimum resourcing levels they need and set rules to automatically maintain those baselines. “The challenge is the complexity of our environment and data,” says Quinto. “We haven’t built policies or rules for every different permutation of our products. We’ve been strategic about having Turbonomic take actions on the areas where we know we’ve got the right data to support the right decisions.”

Quinto adds that Turbonomic supplements AWS scaling capabilities in a valuable way. “Some of our products weren’t built on AWS, and they can’t take full advantage of AWS scaling. Turbonomic gives us what we need there.”

Protecting the customer experience

So, how has tighter control over resource usage affected service performance for customers?

“Supporting and improving the experience for customers is the foundation for everything we’re doing,” says Quinto. “We’re using Turbonomic to make sure that customers are given the capacity they need. When they need it. How they need it. We’ve added more customers and we’ve been able to support them with our existing resources, within our established targets.”