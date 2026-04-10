Resilience at scale for healthcare logistics

HEFAME chose evolution over overhaul. Modernizing recovery was the natural next step for an architecture the cooperative has trusted for more than two decades on IBM Power. In partnership with Age2 and IBM, HEFAME set out to strengthen resilience while preserving the stability of its core systems. The goal was clear: transform a solid on‑premises recovery model into a flexible, cloud‑ready capability. To do this, the team extended the proven IBM Power foundation to the cloud using IBM® Power® Virtual Server, maintaining platform continuity and minimizing transition risk. A proof of concept in IBM Cloud® simulated HEFAME’s most demanding hour — surging order intake and billing — and matched, at times exceeded, the performance of the primary data center, confirming there was no trade‑off in stability.

With this validation, the teams finalized a design built on IBM Power Virtual Server, combined with SAP HANA System Replication for continuous data movement and predictable, controlled activation. Age2 led orchestration, runbooks and rehearsal cadence, while IBM contributed reference patterns and platform expertise.



As Juan Sanchez Rodríguez, Systems Director at HEFAME, explains: “The close collaboration between HEFAME, Age2 and IBM was a decisive factor in moving the project forward. The technical and functional alignment across all three teams ensured that business objectives and technology requirements came together in a robust, well‑fitted solution.”