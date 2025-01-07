Building a brand-new energy market platform in line with standards set by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-e) was no easy feat for GSE. To ensure best practice and regulatory compliance, the organization enlisted the support of Orient Logic—an IBM Business Partner—following a rigorous government procurement process.

In collaboration with Blaze (Orient Logic’s software-development subsidiary) and IBM, GSE created the Energy Market Participants (EMP) platform using IBM® Process Automation Manager Open Edition as the main business process engine and IBM Instana® Observability platform for comprehensive application monitoring. To ensure that GSE could rapidly develop and release new features for the EMP in the future, Blaze chose to build the market platform using the Red Hat® OpenShift® container platform and Red Hat Integration.

Using Red Hat Integration enabled seamless data interconnection with the enterprise resource planning (ERP) and billing systems without requiring invasive changes or redevelopment in those systems. This accelerated the delivery of the EMP platform and reduced the total cost for the project.

Now, the EMP platform enables electricity suppliers, generators, traders, transmission system operators, and distribution system operators throughout Georgia to buy, sell, import, and export energy across the country’s domestic electricity network. In parallel, auditors and regulators can access near real-time information on energy trades, prices, usage, and other key metrics.

“We selected IBM solutions because they are reliable, time-tested and proven in the energy sector,” says Zviad Gachechiladze, Director of JSC Georgian State Electrosystem of Organized Markets Development and Electricity Accounting at GSE. “And with support from Blaze and Orient Logic we were able to achieve a rapid and effective development cycle for the new platform and go live on our targeted date,” he completes.

Lela Khalvashi, Product Owner at Blaze and Orient Logic, adds: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to help GSE deliver such an important initiative for our country. This successful project also enabled us to build on our vast experience and knowledge in the energy sector.”