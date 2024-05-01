Thousands of users within seven departments of the Swiss Federal Administration rely on FOITT. Alongside operational support for applications, workstations and servers, FOITT is responsible for mission-critical SAP S/4HANA solutions, from finance to HR.

To support the SAP systems, FOITT ran more than 78 servers in total. In most cases, each server hosted applications with sufficient spare capacity to allow for peaks in workload. If a federal department requested a new SAP S/4HANA instance, it could take up to two months for the FOITT to purchase, deploy and configure a new server. The total number of servers gradually increased over time, even as around 20 older servers were retired and replaced each year.

As a result, FOITT grappled with increasing complexity. For example, backup processes were under constant review to ensure that new and refreshed servers were correctly included, and the network required continuous attention as machine addresses changed. Similarly, system and application maintenance tasks were often assigned to several different teams, whose varying workloads and priorities tended to delay responses. In addition, the fragmented server landscape prevented widespread use of automation, and failover and recovery relied on manual intervention.

Urs Marending, Product Manager SAP Systemteam at FOITT, explains: “Of course, our customers within the Federal Administration are not interested in the infrastructure, they simply want to use the SAP solutions. In support, we wanted to ensure the best possible service, and improve performance, resiliency and flexibility. However, with our existing infrastructure we struggled to deliver new SAP S/4HANA instances in a timely manner, and we were unable to make the best use of our capacity. As workload grew, we wanted to deploy larger systems with up to 4 TB of memory, which our x86 systems did not support.”

FOITT engaged IBM Business Partner UMB, a leading technology specialist in Switzerland, to support the implementation of the new IBM infrastructure. With a wide range of SAP S/4HANA applications of many different sizes, running 24x7, the team focused on the advantages of virtualization as a way of making optimal use of processing capacity and memory. By consolidating to a smaller number of servers, each running multiple SAP instances, FOITT aimed to reduce complexity and use virtualization to gain agility, improve performance and enhance service delivery.