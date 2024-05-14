Finologee offers its banking clients an array of regulation compliance, KYC and payment platforms and components, which includes its complete white-labelled bank account opening solution and a KYC file and lifecycle management system, among others. The tools mix and match to whatever its clients need. One of the core interfaces is a hosted API portal, so clients can build the tools into their existing workflows and setups.

Banks and insurance companies either embed Finologee’s APIs and tools into their own systems or rely on Finologee to provide white-labelled (web) interfaces built on top of the APIs. End-users then connect either to the banks’ own websites or through the interfaces that Finologee operates on behalf of the bank to enter data, verify their identity documents, provide origin of funds evidence and complete their investor profiles, in the case of Finologee’s digital onboarding platform.

The bank typically interacts with Finologee’s systems through the API portal. Bank Notifications and data are transferred to the bank or insurance company through the API so relevant data and information can be easily processed, embedded, monitored and displayed in the bank’s own systems and environment. For instance, a bank can find out if a user is stuck at a specific step and for how long. Based on this type of data, Finologee’s clients may send reminders or alerts — for example, reminding the end-user to complete the process by providing a specific document or information.

Finologee also helps banks with their remediation process—the clean-up and curation of their customer databases. These tools determine if customer documents have expired or if any data is missing. If so, a notification is sent to the customer, who’s then invited to connect to a secure web portal to update the data sets.

Finologee collects the information and its bank and insurance clients can either retrieve the data through APIs or manage it using Finologee’s web interfaces. While a bank’s information is often scattered throughout different systems, Finologee provides a central location to access it all, while being able to interconnect this central location with one or more of the bank’s systems to synchronize data.

It’s all made possible through the IBM API Connect solution. With the IBM API Connect platform you can create, expose and manage APIs. While other vendors’ solutions can do this, they’re usually single-tenant. This means they’re intended for use by one API provider with only one brand, only one name and only one place to access everything.

But Finologee wanted to provide its solution under white labels for each of its banking clients, without implementing a specific instance of the tool on a per-client basis. It needed a multi-tenant solution, and IBM API Connect allows multi-tenancy.

With IBM API Connect, Finologee can provide each bank with its own portal, branded with its name, logo and a specific graphic design. Each bank has its own URL to provide access to its portal and APIs.

“It’s quite a complex solution with a lot of components. We had excellent support from IBM,” says Berscheid. “We even discovered that API Connect included IBM DataPower Gateway, which we didn’t know when we purchased it.”

IBM® DataPower® Gateway provides security for the IBM API Connect solution. When the APIs are called, DataPower Gateway software validates that the user is the right person with the right permissions.

“So even after we made the choice for IBM, we discovered a lot of features that we didn’t even know IBM had, and that we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t find anywhere else,” explains Berscheid.