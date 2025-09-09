etiCloud was founded in 2015 with a mission to enhance customer satisfaction in the managed IT services sector.

With extensive experience working with large managed services providers (MSPs), the founding members identified an opportunity to differentiate etiCloud from their competitors and build strong customer relationships. Rather than focusing on continually acquiring new customers at the top of the sales funnel, they came up a company philosophy centered on building loyalty and advocacy within their customer base.

etiCloud put this philosophy into motion by offering an extensive suite of products and services tailored to individual customer needs and proactively delivering high levels of customer service. This approach helped reduce churn and encouraged long-term relationships, leading to multi-year contracts and additional purchases from satisfied customers.

The availability of the core infrastructure that etiCloud delivered to their customers was central to the company’s strategy, as it helped run business-critical software.

Jonathan Ashley, Founder and Sales and Marketing Director at etiCloud, describes the struggle customers and prospects encounter when dealing with insufficient infrastructure availability: “They’ve accepted that once a week there’s an hour or two that they lose because their servers go down, and maybe once a month, they have a full-day outage. This is completely unacceptable in our world, and it’s not a world that we live in, or IBM lives in, quite frankly. So, from our perspective, that’s one of the keys to our service delivery”.

Keeping this ideal in mind, etiCloud seized the opportunity to further evolve their approach to customer service by collaborating with IBM.

One such customer, Wilson McKendrick, a Glasgow-based law firm, struggled with a managed services provider that had become increasingly inflexible. Mark Wilson, Founder at Wilson McKendrick, explained why they switched to etiCloud: “etiCloud is an SME, like us, and came across as very flexible, from the very start.”