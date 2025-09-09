etiCloud uses IBM Cloud technologies to support their Agile Digital Workplace platform
etiCloud was founded in 2015 with a mission to enhance customer satisfaction in the managed IT services sector.
With extensive experience working with large managed services providers (MSPs), the founding members identified an opportunity to differentiate etiCloud from their competitors and build strong customer relationships. Rather than focusing on continually acquiring new customers at the top of the sales funnel, they came up a company philosophy centered on building loyalty and advocacy within their customer base.
etiCloud put this philosophy into motion by offering an extensive suite of products and services tailored to individual customer needs and proactively delivering high levels of customer service. This approach helped reduce churn and encouraged long-term relationships, leading to multi-year contracts and additional purchases from satisfied customers.
The availability of the core infrastructure that etiCloud delivered to their customers was central to the company’s strategy, as it helped run business-critical software.
Jonathan Ashley, Founder and Sales and Marketing Director at etiCloud, describes the struggle customers and prospects encounter when dealing with insufficient infrastructure availability: “They’ve accepted that once a week there’s an hour or two that they lose because their servers go down, and maybe once a month, they have a full-day outage. This is completely unacceptable in our world, and it’s not a world that we live in, or IBM lives in, quite frankly. So, from our perspective, that’s one of the keys to our service delivery”.
Keeping this ideal in mind, etiCloud seized the opportunity to further evolve their approach to customer service by collaborating with IBM.
One such customer, Wilson McKendrick, a Glasgow-based law firm, struggled with a managed services provider that had become increasingly inflexible. Mark Wilson, Founder at Wilson McKendrick, explained why they switched to etiCloud: “etiCloud is an SME, like us, and came across as very flexible, from the very start.”
With the aim of continually improving customer experience, etiCloud built the innovative Agile Digital Workplace platform using IBM Cloud® technologies, designed specifically for businesses seeking customizable and easily deployable virtual environments.
Utilizing a solution comprising IBM® Cloud Bare Metal Servers, IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions and IBM Cloud Object Storage, etiCloud could quickly provision servers, minimizing downtime and responding faster to market needs.
Choosing bare metal servers gave etiCloud the flexibility to serve various markets, particularly the legal sector, which uses complex, bespoke software applications.
The company also saw substantial improvements in operational efficiency:
etiCloud witnessed the value of flexible, available infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. While other companies struggled to move their employees to remote work due to a lack of servers, the transition for etiCloud’s customers was both quick and straightforward.
Ashley describes etiCloud’s experience during this unprecedented time: “Because of the relationship we had with IBM, they already had all the servers on site, and it was just a case of requesting the servers through our ordering panel. We were able to bring those online within 2 hours. And not only is that one of several UK data centers, but that’s also anywhere in the world.”
etiCloud also experienced substantial improvements in performance and overall customer satisfaction with the help of IBM. Specific benefits include:
Wilson McKendrick saw the following benefits from their collaboration with etiCloud:
Thanks to the infrastructure implemented by etiCloud, Wilson McKendrick no longer spends valuable time waiting for IT issues to be resolved. Mark Wilson concludes, “People buy from people, and the overall experience and service we receive from everyone at etiCloud is excellent.”
Today, etiCloud continues to thrive alongside IBM, leveraging advanced technological capabilities to drive innovation and deliver outstanding service to their customers.
Founded in 2015 and located in the UK, etiCloud (link resides outside of ibm.com) has built their business by putting customers at the heart of all their processes and operations. etiCloud’s Agile Digital Workplace platform helps customers improve their digital agility by enabling staff to work securely anywhere, any time.
