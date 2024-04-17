Saudi Arabia is on a mission to diversify its economy per its government’s strategic plan, Vision 2030 (link resides outside of ibm.com). SMEs are crucial to realizing the plan, and the government aims to increase SME contribution to GDP from 20% to 35%. Through the Small & Medium Enterprises General Authority or Monsha’at, the government is creating a conducive environment for SMEs to thrive. This has led to a 25.6% increase in registered SMEs, including micro businesses, reaching 892,063 in June 2022 (link resides outside of ibm.com) compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

As a result, the demand for funding by SMEs has increased in the country. SMEs have the challenge of finding a platform with easy and on-demand funding. Capital is crucial for SMEs to become market movers and maintain an advantage over their competitors. It is also a necessity to fund their business operations, invest in growth opportunities, innovate and create new jobs. Without easy access to financing, SMEs face the prospect of stunted growth, financial instability and missed opportunities. If the challenge of easy access is not addressed, it can have a negative impact on the government’s plan for increased SME economic participation.

Emkan Finance is a proudly Saudi Arabian fintech that is fully owned by Al Rajhi Bank—one of the largest banks in Saudi Arabia. Created in 2020, it has grown to become the leading omnichannel digital platform in the country, providing additional funding of up to 1.5 million Saudi Riyals. Additionally, the platform offers various financing options such as refinancing, auto lease, purchase financing and credit cards. It is a flexible, seamless, self-service platform that offers Saudis easy access to loans. With the rapid growth of SMEs in the country, Emkan identified an opportunity to expand its successful business model to meet SMEs’ financial needs. As an industry leader in the digital financing sector, it was in a prime position to capitalize on this opportunity.

Emkan partnered with IBM and utilized IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration technology supplemented by the IBM® Instana® solution to build a bespoke SME digital financing product—an industry-specific financial solution that offers SMEs easy access to financing. It offers fast loans across channels to SMEs at competitive interest rates without tedious paperwork and no guarantors and sponsors. Before utilizing IBM solutions, the SME digital financing product was projected to take 24 months to complete. After collaborating with IBM, Emkan was able to reach the market three times faster—a record time. As a result, Emkan became the first local and regional fintech to comply with Islamic financing laws to pioneer a digital product that addresses the financial needs of SMEs in Saudi Arabia.