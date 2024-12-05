It’s typical for large companies to have valuable data distributed across multiple operational systems. In addition, the data is modeled, classified and governed in different ways, making it hard for companies to gain rapid or reliable insights.

Stavros Stavrinoudakis, Director of the Analytics Business Unit at Performance Technologies, explains how his company recently helped ELPEDISON S.A., a large Greek utility company, take back control of its business data and use it to drive more intelligent decisions.

ELPEDISON recognized the increasing value of its vast stores of customer data, especially with the growing potential of AI to anticipate customer needs and communicate in highly personalized ways. The first step in unlocking these new capabilities was to gain a comprehensive, unified view of customers and enterprise data. This was achieved by centralizing all relevant data and implementing consistent governance and control measures.

Julie Simou, Head of Data Management at ELPEDISON S.A., highlights how implementing an Enterprise Data Management Framework, combined with data governance principles, enabled staff to better identify valuable data, leading to more efficient decision-making and overall operational improvements for the company.