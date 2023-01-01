“As a digital lending platform for underserved communities, Dollarito.com is eager to explore the possibilities of integrating our lending algorithms with IBM watsonx.ai and watsonx.data industry foundation modeling capabilities to make credit more accessible to those who deserve it.”
Carmen Roman
CEO
Dollarito.com
Dollarito (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a digital lending platform that helps the Hispanic population with no credit history or low FICO score access fair credit. Dollarito applies AI into banking, transactional and behavioral data to evaluate the repayment capability more accurately than FICO scores.
