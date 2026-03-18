Enabling a national shift to clean home energy usage

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) is steering the UK’s clean energy transition, aiming for clean power by 2030 and net zero by 2050. Progress is underway yet only 2 million homeowners have shifted from gas or combi boilers to air source heat pumps. By 2030 DESNZ aims to grow annual heat pump installation by more than 5 times the current reported rate.

Heating remains a central opportunity. The UK’s 30 million homes generate around 20% of national emissions, and many were built before modern insulation standards, making upgrades more complex.

Achieving long-term targets calls for a fresh approach—using consumer insight and digital engagement to encourage new habits in how people heat their homes.

Improving home energy efficiency means understanding established behaviours around comfort and heating. Many households are still more familiar with older systems and may not yet fully recognise the long‑term benefits of retrofit measures or low‑carbon alternatives. Moving from a combi boiler to a heat pump often appears like a significant shift requiring both technical and behavioural adaptation.

DESNZ has introduced a range of grant schemes to support the transition. Awareness, upfront costs and supply‑chain capacity remain important challenges to overcome. Addressing these areas will be key to accelerating adoption and staying on track for the UK’s long‑term ambitions.