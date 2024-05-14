Thanks to the sturdy IBM infrastructure, Ctac can deliver world-class service to clients such as AG Real Estate (link resides outside of ibm.com), Belgium’s largest property group. Since their collaboration began in 2014, Ctac has helped AG Real Estate move from a diverse set of business applications to an ERP environment.

Currently, AG Real Estate runs SAP ERP powered by SAP HANA (including modules for controlling, materials management, project systems, sales and distribution, and vendor invoice management), SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP BusinessObjects™ Business Intelligence solutions, SAP Real Estate, and SAP Enable Now for training and process documentation. The entire SAP environment is hosted by Ctac and runs on IBM Power Systems and IBM Storage.

Pierre-Emmanuel Dion, IT Architect at AG Real Estate, recalls: “We selected SAP largely because of the SAP Real Estate module, which caters precisely to our business needs. At a strategic level, we wanted our internal IT team to focus on functionality rather than infrastructure, so we were keen to pursue a cloud-style delivery model. The proposal from Ctac matched our requirements well, and we were confident that Ctac was a good fit because they demonstrated a strong track record of implementations in the Belgian real estate industry.”

Toon Sneyers, IT Project Manager at AG Real Estate, adds: “The service we receive from Ctac is superb. In 2017 we had no downtime at all on our SAP production systems, which means that the IBM infrastructure is working reliably. Thanks to the flexibility provided by IBM Power Systems servers, we can scale our computing power up or down rapidly to suit our business needs, and we pay only for the resources we need – without the headache of setting up or decommissioning servers. Ctac also takes care of patching, freeing up our internal IT personnel to focus on other areas.”

Introducing SAP has enabled AG Real Estate to transform its business processes to improve governance. For example, the company has established a robust purchase-order process to improve financial controls and supplier management. In addition, AG Real Estate has enhanced reporting capabilities from SAP BusinessObjects powered by SAP HANA, enabling the company to report on areas such as tenancies and finance extremely quickly. AG Real Estate has also introduced self-service reporting, helping to democratize its data and improve decision-making across the business.

As a next step, AG Real Estate is working with Ctac to deploy a custom application built by Ctac that will store personal data from diverse applications securely on the SAP HANA database. This approach helps Ctac to comply with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) introduced by the European Union in May 2018.

In future, AG Real Estate is keen to track information about its shopping centers by connecting its SAP HANA database to social media platforms.

Roger Cocquempot, Head of IT & Organization Department at AG Real Estate, says: “Ctac supports more and more of our business, and their professionalism never ceases to amaze us. Ctac offers a cloud integrator approach, enabling us to combine our SAP landscape with offerings from other providers in a simple, efficient manner. We just tell Ctac what we need and they deliver it right away.”